Friday, October 22, 2021
Johnny Depp fans react to “Aquaman 2” trailer

By Arjun Sethi
Followers of Johnny Depp explode with the participation of Amber Heard in “Aquaman 2”.

Netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with the first glimpse of what will be “Aquaman 2”.

Given this, they flooded social networks with a wave of memes, where evidently they let their imagination fly.

And it is that the actor’s followers Johnny depp they did not forgive that Amber heard, the actor’s ex-wife, continue to feature in the hit film.

Rain of criticism

All this is due to controversial divorce that the famous couple starred in, which has caused a constant legal confrontation in the courts.

The faithful of the interpreter of “Pirates of the Caribbean” they assure that Amber He has been taking advantage of the situation, while the actor has been canceled many projects, due to the strong accusations he made against him.

The fans of the DC comics universe have remained firm since the last controversy, where they requested that Amber no longer participate in the sequel to “Aquaman”, and this time they continued to show their negativity.





