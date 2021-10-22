Joel Souza, director who was also shot by Baldwin, is discharged

After the news broke that actor Alec Baldwin had accidentally killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the film “Rust,” it was all shock. Versions of the events claimed that Souza was seriously injured, now the news is that he has been discharged from the hospital.

According to the portal Deadline, it was one of the actresses of the film where the tragic accident occurred who confirmed the departure of the director from the hospital. Actress Frances Fisher was the one who reported via Twitter that the director had been discharged. “Director Joel Souza told me he was out of the hospital,” Fisher wrote on the social network in response to actress Patricia Arquette. From Deadline they confirmed this information.

Souza was injured Thursday during an incident on the set of the western “Rust,” in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragically lost her life. Authorities confirmed the incident arose after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop pistol. For this reason, Baldwin has been released without charge after being questioned.









Hutchins, 42, died shortly after being transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Here is the full statement from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s department:

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the West Rust Bonanza Creek Ranch film set on October 21, 2021, when a 911 caller reported an on-set shooting.

“The sheriff’s office confirms that two people were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor, fired a prop firearm.

Ms. Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced her dead. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed regarding this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.

