Jennifer Aniston remembers her most famous hairstyles from the 90s – which one is your favorite?

If there is someone who remains trend in terms of beauty since the early nineties, that’s Jennifer Aniston. The well-known actress who reached the top after her brilliant role as Rachel in the iconic series Friends has become everything an example to follow. Not only because of the spectacular looks that she wears upon arrival on the red carpets -always with the same pattern and neutral tones-, but also because of her sense of entrepreneurship, as she demonstrated a few weeks ago with her new project with a sustainable seal.

Lolavie, a beauty products firm dedicated to the capillary care, which in addition to using packing with recycled materials, also opt for formulas cruelty-free. And is that Jen, as her friends call her, has gone from wearing a dark mane in the early nineties to an idyllic blonde hair, bangs, cut above the shoulders and sassy semi-updos. We remember what some of your best known hairstyles have been in front of the camera, which is your favorite?

– Jennifer Aniston’s and other anti-frizz products to show off hair

Is it your natural color?

It was in the summer of 1990 when the then very young actress went to the NBC All Stars party with her long hair and a dark color, very different from what she wears today. And despite being an image that is quite out of tune with the one we are used to seeing, resolved that it is … Aniston’s royal tone! A dark brown, the one that became popular in the eighties and that she wore naturally.







