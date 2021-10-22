Jennifer Aniston boasts the best hairstyles with which she has conquered since her beginnings – New Woman

Jennifer Aniston has been one of the actresses that has generated the most influence in terms of her style to dress and her hairstyles.

A visit to any hairdresser is to find magazines with different photos of the memory Rachel Green from Friends as a model for those looking for a new look change.

The star of 52 years remembered his best hairstyles Over the years with a post on Instagram that divided the opinions of his followers not knowing which to choose.

Jennifer Aniston and her best hairstyles

With a series of photographs, Aniston delighted showing some of the looks what have been iconic in her acting career since the 90’s.

In each of the photographs you can see how their transformation has been since before their beginnings in Friends so far you are working on the program The Morning Show.

“Choose your player, hair edit … @lolavie #TBT”, wrote in the famous next to the carousel.





Their fans they did not take long react and discuss which was the best style.

"Rachel hair FOR SURE", "Kate Mosley has my heart without making any effort and this is it!", "Where are all the above options? AHAH "," when Jen publishes, my mood changes immediately, now I'm happy "," don't do this to us, they are all perfect ", are some of the comments that are read.

The actress is promoting her line of hair products LolaVie, which has shown its facet as enterprising.

Among these postcards are some like the movie did Rocks Star on 2001 where he appears with a high ponytail, in another he looks with sunny locks with curtain bangs that was his time of Marley & Me on 2008.

Likewise, he can be seen with a hairstyle collected with bangs in the 2018 Netflix comedy Dumplin, Blonde locks in romantic comedy 2011 Just go with it, auburn locks in the independent drama of 2014 ‘Cake’ and a dark brown ponytail with bangs in the 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses‘