Jeniffer Aniston and Adam Sandler confirm NEW movie together: these are their best films that co-star on Netflix

This Saturday the remake of the movie “Murder Mystery” was confirmed, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, It was during the live broadcast of Netflix’s TUDUM where both actors revealed that they will return in tandem to the platform streaming to shoot the sequel, news that has left its millions of admirers.

So the millions of subscribers you can enjoy other holidays rebels. While it is true that rumors about the sequel to “Murder Mystery” They had been listening to each other for a few weeks, today it has been formally confirmed by both the talented Jennifer Aniston and her running mate, the no less blockbuster Adam Sandler.

During the meeting in TUDUM, other important data from the sequel of “Murder Mystery”, as it will be produced by Happy madison and will have a new director at the helm, Jeremy Garelick (director of “The Wedding Ringer”), who in this way has replaced Kyle Newacheck.









Movies where Aniston and Sandler have been in tandem

The script of the sequel It will be in charge of the same Jeremy Garelick and James Vanderbilt, scriptwriter of the first installment. Garelick stands out for having previously worked with Aniston, after she wrote and produced her film “The Breakup” (2005) starring the popular artist and Vince Vaughn.

“Murder Mystery” He earned a sequel since it became the most popular and watched film in 2019. Netflix with approximately 30 million viewers during its opening weekend on the platform. Of course, the statistic considers those who watched at least two minutes of the filmHowever, it continues to enjoy great acceptance and interest by the public. Here we share some of the movies where we have seen the beautiful Jennifer Aniston work with the successful Adam Sandler.

