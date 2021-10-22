Jason Momoa and Amber Heard could be doing their best to revive the Snyderverse

This year’s early Christmas miracle was the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. It is completely unusual for a studio to allow a director to return to a film that he had abandoned years before due to personal issues and conflicts with the producers as to the direction the film should take. And not only that, but said study spent additional millions to create this new version closer to the wishes of the director than of the executives. It is something that years ago would have seemed unheard of. If it could happen, it is because Warner realized that there was an audience for the Snyder Cut and that she could translate into subscribers for HBO Max. It’s no secret that what makes a streaming system survive isn’t just the old series and movies that customers love. No. They are the new exclusives that everyone is dying to see. Disney knew it and that is why it has launched and will launch Star Wars and Marvel series that are part of the canon of its films. Competition in the streaming world is so fierce that it has led to risky decisions like this one.

Do not miss: Snyder Cut sequel comic canceled after accused of plagiarism

Fans have not lost hope that this cinematic universe will see the light of day again after the premiere of that film. The problem is that Warner has reiterated over and over again that this is not going to happen. For this reason, from time to time there are rumors that indicate that some powerful actor involved in that study is doing everything possible to change their mind. This time it is about two actors: Jason Momoa and Amber Heard.

This time We Got This Covered has said their sources of wishes have assured them that both actors have been doing their best to get the studio to change their minds and agree to revive the Snyderverse in one way or another. In fact, many executives from DC Films and from Warner and DC films are said to have been going to the set of the new Aquaman and Mera movie at various points in the shoot to discuss that topic. As that same medium points out, the fact that they have been speaking does not mean at all that they will be heard or that they take their words seriously. We should also not rule out the fact that this page is the number one source of people who like Guajiro dreams. Although they say otherwise, that information is a mere rumor.









Also read: Justice League Producer Says Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want To Reveal Snyder Cut Results

On the other hand, as we said above, Warner has reiterated that for them the Snyderverse is something that is in the past. And what makes this even more powerful is that Zack Snyder has also said that his relationship with the studio did not end well. For example, in a conversation with Jake’s takes (via Screen rant), he said the study is antiSnyder.

Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder so to speak. What can I say? Clearly, they are not interested in my vision. But I’d also say they certainly weren’t interested, I would have said originally, in my version of Justice League. They certainly made decisions about it. I love the characters and I love the worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. It is a glorious intellectual property. So there it is. I don’t know what could be done as you go along, other than I think the fan movement is very strong, and the fan community, [su] intention is so pure, and I really have great respect for it. I hope a cool head prevails with [el estudio] and that they see that there is a great fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they will do?

Keep reading: Zack Snyder finally admits Warner and Joss Whedon trashed his Justice League