



5: The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Bond: Pierce Brosnan, 68

The plot: Brosnan’s third film as Bond was not without fans: Roger Ebert, for example, called it “a splendid, thrilling and funny, infinitely witty comic suspense film.” When a former KGB agent (Robert Carlyle, 60) assassinates a British oil magnate, Bond is tasked with protecting his daughter Elektra (Sophie Marceau, 54), and then Bond discovers a nuclear plot hatched by an enemy. unexpected. The movie isn’t quite as far-fetched as others on this list, but it all turns out a bit bland, with quirky gadgets including paragliding / snow mobile hybrids and an inflatable ski jacket that turns into a hamster / igloo ball.









Worst: In a 2008 fan poll, Nuclear Physics Doctor Christmas Jones (Denise Richards, 50) was ranked the worst Bond girl of all time, Richards won the worst supporting actress award at the Golden Awards. 1999 Raspberry Awards, something like the Oscars backwards.

