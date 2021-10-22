Jack Nicholson, an inscrutable actor

Jack Nicholson is one of the most iconic and controversial actors in Hollywood history, an icon of popular culture, but also, beyond fame, an inscrutable man.

In 2010, Nicholson shot his latest feature film, How do you know, and since September 2013 rumors allude to his memory loss as a reason for his retirement from the cinema. The news has been denied by people close to him and in some media statements have appeared in which he affirms that he lives happily away from the cameras. In reality, nobody knows the truth; is one of the mysteries that surround the life of the actor who began his career in 1959 with The Cry Baby Killer, led by his friend Roger Corman.

Jack Nicholson. Biography, from Dennin McDougal, It is an invaluable document to get closer to the actor who was born on April 22, 1937, it is not known if in New York or New Jersey, as it was not known for many years that his older sister was actually his mother or that his father abandoned him before he was born. He did not have a birth certificate until his late teens, but as a child he discovered the unappealable power of his smile.

Nicholson’s marriage to the actress is known in 1962 Sandra knight, with whom he had a daughter and whom he divorced in 1966. His romances with Anjelica houston, Janice Dickinson and Joni mitchel, among many other women. But aspects of his most intimate life, which he preserves even from his dearest friends, have never been revealed.









In 1969, Nicholson was nominated for an Oscar as a supporting actor for Easy rider, with which he left behind eleven years of irregular and cheap films. Directed by Dennis Hopper and starring himself and Peter fonda, Easy rider is an independent production, in which Jack masterfully plays an alcoholic and carefree lawyer.

Jack Nicholson started out in the movies as a messenger on the Metro; admired Sinatra, Brando and James dean. No one ever gave him anything, writes Dennis McDougal. But once he was on the crest of success, he never got off it again. He has been nominated twelve times for an Oscar and won the statuette three times: as best actor for Trapped without exit and Better impossible, and as best supporting actor for The strength of affection.

Nicholson’s long career — or simply Jack to his friends and fans — includes drama, suspense, and comedy. He is a versatile actor who has achieved undisputed classics such as Chinatown, a film noir story directed by Roman polanski, in which he plays a detective trapped in a web of intrigue and death.

The glow, the psychological horror masterpiece of Stanley kubrick, is another of the essential films in the filmography of an actor who has managed to stay current, despite some falls, with outstanding performances in films such as The honor of the Prizzi family, Iron stem, The infiltrators and Batman, with an unforgettable Joker.

Jack Nicholson It is a documented, and perhaps ruthless, chronicle not only of the life of an actor but of an industry in which there is no place for the weak.

