is the only platform that does not censor nude art

OnlyFans is not what it used to be. Although the vast majority of content that we can find within its virtual walls is nudity, scenes of explicit sex and sale of pornographic content, now it is possible to find everything from a cooking course to a comic monologue or English classes. The social network has served as an outlet to share and monetize all kinds of content, not just erotic themes.

And now, the platform has been joined by an unexpected member: the Vienna Tourist Office. Wait, what’s going on? Only Fans turned into an art gallery?

Yes. The institution is publishing some of the city’s historic art works there on its subscription service, including pieces by Egon Schiele and Amedeo Modigliani depicting nude or partially nude people. Why? The board and some of the Vienna museums had previously posted images of their works on social media such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for promotional purposes, but they were removed and, in some cases, the accounts were closed.

These “offensive” artworks include the Venus of Willendorf, a 25,000-year-old limestone figure of a woman. Facebook removed a photo of her from the page of the Vienna Natural History Museum several years ago for being “pornographic.” There is also Liebespaar, Koloman Moser’s painting from the early 20th century, which the Leopold Museum included in a video celebrating its anniversary in September. The video was blocked by the algorithms of Instagram and Facebook. “It is a combination of details of the work and written feelings that the painting evokes. It shows a naked couple hugging. It is really sweet,” said Christine Kociu, the museum’s social media manager.



“Liebespaar”, by Koloman Moser.

Although nudity is generally not allowed on Instagram or Facebook, the platforms sometimes make some exceptions. For example, the Instagram community guidelines emphasize:

“Photos in the context of breastfeeding, childbirth, and postpartum moments, health-related situations (for example, postmastectomy, breast cancer awareness, or gender confirmation surgery), or an act of protest are allowed. Nudity in pictures of paintings and sculptures too. “

TikTok also notes that it “may allow exceptions” to its prohibition on nudity and sexually explicit content. But despite the flexible guidelines of platforms, museums and other institutions that often publish art photographs on the Internet have found that cases of nudity are not always considered acceptable. Part of the reason could be that on social media, censorship is less a matter of public opinion than the sensitivity of artificial intelligence, which is used to flag content that violates the guidelines.

This is not the first time that the Austrian tourist office has publicly spoken out against censorship. In 2017, the board approached several cities with a proposal to show large-scale advertisements featuring nude portraits of Egon Schiele, an early 20th-century Austrian artist known for his vigorous depictions of the human form.

And of course, the officials of England and Germany they found the images too explicit. In the end, the Vienna tourist office decided to take advantage of the rejection in another way. The posters appeared in London, Hamburg, Cologne and New York City with certain parts of the body hidden by strips of text that read: “Sorry, I am 100 years old, but it is still too bold today.”

Art vs. Technology around the world

Vienna is not the only city whose art has been censored on the Internet. Many works of art, from all over the world, have been destroyed by artificial intelligence as pornography. Facebook removed photos posted by the Boston Museum of Fine Arts (naked bodies of Imogen Cunningham), the Philadelphia Museum of Art (of a painting by Evelyne Axell in which a woman is licking an ice cream) and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York (from a 1917 painting of a nude woman by Amedeo Modigliani).

In fact, in 2011, Facebook deactivated the account of the teacher Frédéric Durand-Baïssas after I posted a picture of the painting L’Origine du Monde, by Gustave Courbet, which is a close-up of a woman’s genitals and abdomen as she lies on a bed. Durand-Baïssas sued Facebook, claiming the company violated his freedom of expression when it deactivated his account, but the tech giant denied his accusation. In 2018, the court ruled that Facebook was at fault, but did not award any damages to the plaintiff.

All of this reminds us of another attempt to launch a platform for sexually suggestive art. Last summer, PornHub launched the Classic Nudes guide, an app that allowed users to find nude images at the world’s most renowned art institutions. Museums did not respond well to this initiative. The Louvre in Paris, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, and the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid threatened to sue PornHub for their recreations of famous paintings in their holdings, including Titian’s Venus of Urbino (1538).

In reality and, according to the Austrian institution, the OnlyFans account is not a permanent solution, but rather a protest against censorship and a call for debate. “We question this type of censorship, because we believe that it is not a good idea to let an algorithm determine our cultural legacy,” explained Helena Hartlauer, a spokeswoman for the institution. “It could lead to unconscious self-censorship, when artists start making art differently or collectors assemble their collections in a different way because they know that a tool as strong as social media would not show or promote certain types of art. This is terrifying, “he added.

Meanwhile, users continue to subscribe to the Only Fans Vienna channel, where they can even get a free city tourist card or entry to one of the top museums, including the Leopold Museum, the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna, the Naturhistorisches Museum. from Vienna and Albertina. OnlyFans is not what it used to be.







