Is it Amal Clooney or is it Jackie Kennedy? The vintage look of the lawyer to walk around NY

The Frenchified and sophisticated air that marked the iconic style of Jackie Kennedy It is the “ace up the sleeve” that Amal Clooney has been using to build a foolproof wardrobe. The clever strategy is based on those “very Chanel” knee-length skirt suits, the soft, pastel colors, and her oversized sunglasses.. A faithful representation of that lady style that marked the fashion in the The 60s.

Amal Clooney yesterday chose a vintage look book: short dress in cream tone to which was added a short double-breasted coat with Peter Pan collar and large buttons. The trendy touch is in the coat with its checkered pattern in pastel yellow and cream tones. Heeled court shoes in light beige tone and shopping bag They finish off the styling and, as is usual in her street style looks, the working girl married to George Clooney, joins the oversized sunglasses.

Amal Clooney has always been true to the Jackie Kennedy style.Gtres

The coats of the former First Lady of the United States were tailored, colorful and highly glamorous.Gtres

COPY YOUR CHECK COAT

We were inspired by his yellow plaid coat to give you an expensive and a cheaper option of the pattern that will keep us warm this fall winter.









A more expensive one: oversized check wool coat with classic collar, button fastening on the front, two side pockets, central opening at the back, long and reversible sleeves. Sofie D’hoore (1,544 euros).Sofie d’hoore

A more economical one: structured coat with golden belt with a lapel neck and long sleeves. Zara (69.95 euros).Zara

