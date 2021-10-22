Scott Cooper arrived and kissed the saint. His first film as a director, Crazy heart, he got two Oscars. For the best song and the best male performance for a Jeff Bridges in a state of grace turned into a country singer in low hours who regains the will to live thanks to the love of a young journalist.

Cooper was not a newcomer to the world of cinema, as he is also a screenwriter, producer and actor and had already worked on a dozen films. But with Crazy heart embarked on a promising career that was followed by other titles such as: Out of the Furnace, in 2013, a prison drama with Christian Bale, Casey Affleck and Woody Harrelson, and Black mass, in 2015, a film about the Irish mafia, with Johnny Depp and Kevin Bacon as protagonists.

Now, premieres Antlers, a horror film produced by Guillermo del Toro. “In each film that I shoot I like to try different artistic routes, so it is not at all strange that I have gone from an intimate first film to directing a family drama or addressing the situation of the mafia to now immerse myself in the world of terror”, Cooper notes in an interview with The vanguard.









Del Toro has had a lot to do with this new route: “It was incredible to work with him,” says Cooper, who recalls that the Mexican director called him “to write and direct this story and he can’t say no.” The result is a regular horror movie that bears the unmistakable stamp of the director of The Pan’s Labyrinth (2006).

A small town in Oregon. Two men encounter a disturbing presence in a mine. Three weeks later, the son of one of them comes to class very upset. An old Indian legend from the area tells that a man ate human flesh until he became a monster that never satisfied his appetite. Perhaps that myth has something to do with the strange events that are taking place in the small mining town.

“I set the story in Oregon for multiple reasons, the place has a mystery, but above all I was interested in that small city that has lost its industry and how that causes a change, I am passionate about looking for what is behind these types of towns and how they live. transformation of its inhabitants “, indicates the director of Antlers.

Lucas, the main character of the film, draws strange monsters

And although Cooper likes to experiment with different genres, it seems that this time he has subscribed to horror. Last The pale blue eye, “a film set in the early nineteenth century in which Edgar Allan Poe becomes a crime investigator and starring Christian Bale.” In addition, Cooper is “reading a script or two” to decide the route his next job will take.





