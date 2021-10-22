‘Halloween Kills’, ‘Ben’s Return’, ‘Infinite’ and more

The penultimate weekend of October is about to start, something that in Espinof we are going to take advantage of to do our review of the most outstanding films that you can see these days in your nearest cinema, some streaming platform, for sale in physical format and with general open access on television. Today there are 11 titles chosen and I leave you with them:

CINEMA

‘The French Chronicle’

Wes Anderson’s new film is a new demonstration of his signature style, counting on the occasion with an incredible cast. In it, he offers a particular tribute to a certain type of journalism through various stories that oscillate between the ephemeral and the anecdotal.

‘Halloween Kills’

Michael Myers returns with a better film than its predecessor but still not entirely satisfactory. After a powerful prologue, then we have a slasher that is generous in violence, but also in difficult-to-understand script details such as the poor use made of Jamie Lee Curtis.

Ron gives an error ‘

The big animated premiere of the month is this movie about a boy who doesn’t quite fit in with his classmates and whose life changes after giving him a robot for his birthday. A very special robot with whom she will live great adventures in a cute and funny movie but she does not decide to fly free, limiting herself without any need.

STREAMING

‘Maw of the night’

A Netflix film that approaches vampirism from a slightly different perspective, as if it wanted to mix the starting point of ‘Collateral’ with a society organization similar to that of the murderers of ‘John Wick’. The result is a proposal that starts off with strength and style but then loses interest.

‘Infinite’

It arrives late in Spain and preceded by a rather cold reception in the United States, but it is signed by Antoine fuqua and has an attractive cast headed by Mark Wahlberg. Plus, it has an intriguing premise, which is why I’ll at least take a look at it on Amazon.

PHYSICAL FORMAT

‘Space Jam: New Legends’

Let’s be fair, the sequel to ‘Space Jam’ is the only official physical release this week, so it earns its presence here by mere failure of rivals. For my part, I would only highlight a nice gag related to Michael Jordan. The rest, better forget it.

TV

'Godzilla'





Probably the Hollywood movie about the character who most and best understood the origins of this iconic creature. A film that pays attention to both its most spectacular side and its most exciting side, although it is fair to admit that only Bryan Cranston really knows how to channel the most emotional side on the human side.

Friday at 22:00 at Neox

Criticism in Espinof









'The little flat'





One of the best Spanish comedies of all time in which the problem of housing in Madrid is explored in a fresh and absurd way without being able to lose sight of the realism of the proposal. Very grateful for that black humor very typical of Rafael Azcona to give a touch that makes it a unique film.

Early morning from Friday to Saturday at 00:10 at La 2

Ben's return





The return of a son to the home, where he left many wounds in the past, is the starting point of this work by Peter Hedges that draws on the work of Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges as mother and son in fiction. It is true that perhaps it needs to go one step further to be truly unforgettable, but it is a film that leaves a certain mark.

Saturday at 22:05 at 1

'Narc





Joe Carnahan’s second feature film is a very solid crime thriller, with both a well-run script and staging work that made it clear that there was a director here who was worth tracking down. Nor do I forget the great contribution to the final cast of its leading duo of Ray Liotta and Jason Patric.

Saturday at 23:25 on Real Madrid TV

'Mondays in the sun'





A remarkable approach by Fernando León de Aranoa to the drama of unemployment in Spain. With an impeccable cast and very clear ideas about what was wanted to be portrayed here, it is, without a doubt, one of the most inspired works of its director.

Sunday at 22:30 at La 2