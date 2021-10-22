Halloween: Five Low Budget Costume Ideas – People – Culture

So that the 31 October Do not become synonymous with high and unnecessary spending of money for you, your friends or your family, here are five recommendations to put together cheap and fun costumes. You will need items that you already have or are readily available for.

There are those who make large investments in accessories, clothing and various products to recreate the ‘looks’ of characters. However, it is possible to achieve good results on a small budget.

Here are some suggestions not only for fancy dress punctual, but basic ideas for Halloween. However, remember that by being resourceful and creative, you can also make your own version of the costume of your choice.

1. Merlina Addams

To dress up as Merlina, the iconic daughter of ‘The crazy Addams‘or’ The Addams Family ‘, it will take a little makeup and put together clothes that you probably have in your closet.

Merlina’s outfit consists of a predominantly black dress, in which a white collar stands out. Also, wear black socks and shoes of the same color.

For the face, it will be enough to apply foundation or powder a few shades lighter than your skin. It would also be a good idea to make your lips show or, if you prefer, you can paint them black. The hair can be collected in two braids that cover the ears.

The story of ‘The Addams Family’, which began in a comic in The New Yorker newspaper, became a television series and later a movie in 1191. Then two more were released. Photo:

2. Mathilda or León, from ‘The Perfect Assassin’

Another simple costume option, which can even be done with another person, is to recreate the ‘looks’ of the characters from ‘The Perfect Killer’.

In the case of ‘Mathilda’, personified by the actress Nathalie portmanAll you have to do is get a red ‘hat’. The outfit can be built with a black blouse, an army green jacket, a black ‘choker’ and jean shorts.

If, on the other hand, he leans towards the ‘Lion’ disguise (Jean Reno) will have to wear a long black coat, pants of the same color and a white t-shirt. Also wear a black beanie and round sunglasses.

Leon: The Professional (The Perfect Assassin). The film that catapulted a very young Natalie Portman to fame for her incredible performance is on the digital platform.







3. Suspenders, overalls or hats

Roberto Gómez Bolaños as El Chavo. Photo: Archive / TIME

The kid, Charlie Chaplin, Michael Jackson, the ‘minions’ or the mimes are just some examples of characters who wear a very characteristic garment.

If what you want is to buy just one item and use clothes you already have, you can be inspired by the characters already mentioned (or in the one that occurs to you) to recreate the final ‘look’ of Halloween.

In this case, it is about adapting existing resources, being creative and finding a way to highlight that element that makes a character so special.

4. Opt for masks or eye masks

Who said that to recreate a character it is necessary to use a complete outfit? Batman, Spiderman, Catwoman, Ladybug, Anonymous, the band of ‘La Casa de Papel’, among many others, are great examples of masked characters.

An affordable option is to choose one of those iconic masks for your costume this 2021. Once the upper part of the ‘look’ is resolved, which would be the mask or the mask, you will only have to put on clothes of colors similar to those of the character. Even if you wish, you can wear a completely black outfit so that your face – or in this case the mask – takes center stage.

San Victorino is one of the sectors of Bogotá in which there is more diversity in the offer of seasonal products. Photo: César Melgarejo-TIME

5. Make-up

In the same vein as the previous option, for this ‘Halloween’ you can devote all your attention to highlighting with makeup a specific aspect of the character you want to represent.

One of the most popular makeup of recent years is that of ‘Catrina’, a skull figure dating from the beginning of the last century and which became a symbol of Mexican culture. However, there are countless additional options that you can recreate: Pennywise, the clown from It, some classic vampire ‘look’, a doll, among others.

Catrina makeup example.

