Halle Berry told X-Men director Bryan Singer to ‘kiss my black ass’

Halle Berry once told director Bryan Singer to “kiss my nigga ass” on the set of X2.

Co-star Alan Cumming confirms that Berry threw the insult at Singer because they were concerned for his safety and also for the director’s well-being.

In his memoirs, Cumming writes that Berry told Singer, “I’ve heard enough. You can kiss my black ass ”, during an intervention due to concern for the director and his drug use.

In the book, Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life, Cumming says that Singer abused painkillers and displayed troubling behaviors such as mood swings, tantrums, and disappearing from set for hours.

The actor says he, Berry, Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden and Famke Janssen in full costumes went to Singer’s dressing room to talk about his behavior.

Cumming says Berry “spoke poignantly of people he had met with drug problems.”

He then claims that Singer responded angrily, “You guys are full of shit!” Cumming says Singer, who has been accused of sexual assault on a minor, reprimanded the cast.









Cumming recalls that Singer said the cast “was lucky to work with him.”

Read more: Halle Berry responds to internet trolls commenting on her love life

Cumming added that the studio told the cast to “get by” with the rest of the shoot.

Berry has previously spoken about his bad working relationship with Singer: “I got into a fight with him, I swore out of frustration. When I work, I mean it. And when that is compromised, I go a little crazy. But at the same time, I have a lot of compassion for people who are struggling with whatever they are struggling with, and Bryan is struggling. “

Singer hasn’t made a movie since he was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody for supposedly disappearing from the set.

Since 1997, Singer has been charged with sexual assault and rape by multiple men.

The Independent se has contacted representatives for Bryan Singer seeking comment.