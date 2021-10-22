George and Amal Clooney’s vacation on Lake Como and their funny selfie

As in other times it was Ana Obregón in charge of welcoming the summer In our country with its annual water pose, it is the regular visit of the Hollywood star and his family to the Italian lake that has started the summer period in our neighboring country in recent years. George and Amal Clooney together with her two children they were recently returning to their mansion, Villa Oleandra, after more than a year missing from the area due to the pandemic. They had never been so long without visiting Como.

Although they have been enjoying the tranquility of this tourist area of ​​Italy for several weeks, recently the actor and his wife were seen in public for the first time on a romantic dinner for two at your favorite restaurant from the small town of Cernobbio.

The Clooney selfie. (Instagram @ristorantegattonero)

The couple could not avoid posing for souvenir photos with the waiters, which the Gatto Nero establishment published on their social networks with the inevitable phrase “what else?”

For Laglio, the town of just a thousand inhabitants where George Clooney spends his summer, his return certainly bodes well in terms of tourism too, since the absence of the usual American visitors, and in general foreigners, is greatly affecting the hotel sector in the region.

George Clooney now explains why he gave $ 1 million to his 14 best friends Jorge C. Parcero







The protagonist of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ is the most illustrious resident of the municipality, whose mayor, Roberto Pozzi, signed an ordinance three years ago prohibiting the use of unauthorized drones in order to prevent the paparazzi from disturbing the lake’s inhabitants, including the Clooney family.

“We had received requests from different parts”The councilor explained in an enigmatic way in a message written on the social networks of the city council. Although it was clearly a gesture directed directly at the interpreter, whose privacy is also protected by the express prohibition of approaching or navigating within a hundred meters of your villa, without incurring fines of up to 500 euros and the seizure of the photographic material obtained.

An archive image of Villa Oleandra. (Getty)

This year, in addition, the Hollywood star on his return to the lake a sculpture of him was even found, installed in a point perfectly visible from the windows of Villa Oleandra. The Italian media assure that the North American appreciated the surprise.

Twice named the ‘sexiest man alive’ by ‘People’ magazine, Clooney proposed in 2014 to the British human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. Proving his love for Italy once, that same year they were married civilly in Venice and, in 2017, Amal gave birth to twins Ella and Alexander in a London hospital.

The happy parents celebrated their birth with a fun statement: “This morning we welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into our lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are healthy, happy and doing well. George is sedated and should recover in a few days“.