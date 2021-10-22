From Alec Baldwin to Brandon Lee, tragic deaths on the film set

Vic Morrow in “The Twilight Zone”

One of the most tragic accidents in movie history occurred on July 23, 1982 on the recording set of “The Twilight Zone”. A helicopter was flying low when and was hit by prop pyrotechnics, causing the vehicle to fall on three actors, Vic morrow and two boys, ages 7 and 6, who died at the scene. As a result of this tragedy, a controversy began in Hollywood over the use of child actors in films, as well as the use of helicopters. Director John landis and four partners were acquitted in a criminal trial accusing them of negligence and illegal child labor.

image.png The tragedy of “The Twilight Zone”

Art Scholl in “Top Gun”

The renowned aerobatic pilot Art scholl He died at the age of 53 when filming a scene in the remembered film directed by Tony scott and starring Tom cruise in 1986. The pilot had been hired to shoot some scenes from the air and, in the script, the camera twist was mentioned. When the actor took a 180-degree turn with his plane, he was never able to regain his starting position and ended up crashing into the ocean. The film was dedicated to his memory.









Roy Kinnear in “The Return of the Musketeers”

During the recording of this adaptation of the story of Alexander dumas, the actor Roy Kinnear died after an accident that takes place in the movie. On September 19, 1988, Kinnear fell from his horse and broke his pelvis, which later resulted in his death due to internal bleeding.

Brandon Lee in “The Raven”

“The Raven”, from 1994, is a cult film, based on the comic strips, however, this film acquired that aura of mysticism after the accident that took the life of the son of Bruce Lee. On March 31, 1993, one of the main and final scenes of “The Raven”. The script indicated that the star character would enter a room full of thugs where they would shoot him, which happened, however the weapon used by the actor Michael Massee it was loaded with live ammunition, thus ending the rising actor’s life. Without a doubt, this was a reference case in regards to a death on a set.

image.png Brandon Lee was only 28 when he died

David Ritchie in “Jumper”

In this sci-fi thriller starring Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson A material that was a mixture of ice and frozen sand was used to record outdoor spaces and give the set a futuristic and deserted look. A piece of this heavy material fell from a wall onto the film’s decorator and designer, David ritchie.