From ″ The Raven ″ to ″ Rust ″: Famous Hollywood Filming Tragedies | Culture | DW

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he fired a prop pistol on set during the filming of the film. Rust this Thursday (21.10.2021). Hollywood has a long history of on-set accidents, from prop guns to crashes to car racing.

The Captive (1915)

Firearm-related deaths date back to the dawn of cinema, when extra Charles Chandler was shot in the head in 1915 while filming the Cecil B. DeMille movie. The captive (The Captive). He died after a bullet was left in a rifle after soldiers shot a door with live ammunition to give the scene more realism.

Ben Hur (1959)

During the filming of the chariot race in the epic Hollywood movie Ben Hur, starring Charlton Heston, an accident occurs in which a specialist is injured.

Charlton Heston in “Ben Hur”.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983)

Actor Vic Morrow was beheaded and two extra Vietnamese-born children were killed in 1982 when a helicopter crashed into them after being hit by fireworks while filming a nighttime battle scene for the sci-fi horror movie. Unknown dimension (Twilight Zone: The Movie) near Los Angeles.

Director John Landis was later acquitted of the manslaughter of the 53-year-old star and the children, ages six and seven, in the first such case in Hollywood history.

The Crow (1994)

American actor Brandon Lee, martial arts legend and son of Bruce Lee, was shot and killed on the set of The Raven (The Crow) in 1993, in a case that sparked a whirlwind of conspiracy theories about his murder by Hong Kong gangsters.

But investigators found that his death was caused by negligence. An actor shot Lee with a pistol that was supposed to contain blanks. However, there was a bullet in the chamber and Lee, 28, died hours later from his injuries.

Brandon Lee, son of the late martial artist and actor Bruce Lee, is shot in the abdomen with poorly made fake bullets on the set of “The Raven.” After six hours of unsuccessful surgery, Lee is pronounced dead at the age of 28.

Kill bill (2003)

Leading actress Uma Thurman is in a car accident that crushes her knees and leaves her with a concussion on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s movie Kill bill.

The dark knight (2008)

Rumors of a “Batman curse” circulated following the death in 2007 of stuntman Conway Wickliffe during a test run for a scene with the Batmobile in Batman: The Dark Knight (The dark knight), which was followed by the drug overdose of 28-year-old Heath Ledger, who played the Joker.









His co-star, Morgan Freeman, was seriously injured in a car accident and Batman himself, Christian Bale, had to face charges of assault on his mother and sister the day before the film was released in the UK.

A special effects technician who participated in the filming of the movie “The Dark Knight” is killed in a car accident after his vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of a rehearsal at a special effects facility.

Jumper (2008)

In 2008, a set operator was killed in the science fiction film Jumper by Samuel L. Jackson when frozen sand, dirt and ice from an outside set collapsed onto the crew below during filming in Toronto. David Ritchie, 56, was killed on the spot.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2014)

Harrison Ford needs surgery on a broken leg after being hit by a heavy hydraulic metal door on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens).

Scene from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2015)

A stuntwoman is seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on the set of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter) which causes his arm to be amputated. Later, on the same set, a stuntman is crushed to death under a Hummer vehicle.

Deadpool 2 (2017)

Stuntman dies on set of superhero movie Deadpool 2 in downtown Vancouver after losing control of his motorcycle during a maneuver and crashing through the window of a building across the street.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Emmy-winning sound mixer James Emswiller died after falling from a second-story balcony during the 2018 filming of a biopic. A good day in the neighborhood (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) about American television icon Fred Rogers, for which Tom Hanks was later nominated for an Oscar.

