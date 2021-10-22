Fortnite: Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin now available; price and contents

With the change of the store on October 22, 2021 at 02:00 CEST, the new skin from Ariana Grande, called Ariana Grande Space Traveler, came to Fortnite Battle Royale. This is part of the event Halloween 2021 of the game. Here we show you what the skin Ariana Grande Space Traveler of the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2, What is your price, and that content bring:

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, all the Ariana Grande Space Traveler objects They hit the Fortnite Battle Royale store on October 22. At the time of writing this news, all these objects appear in the section “Ariana Grande Space Traveler” of the store:

These are all the objects of Ariana Grande Space Traveler in Fortnite, along with their prices in turkey:









Ariana Grande Space Traveler Bundle (includes Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin with different styles, IRIS backpacking accessory, IRIS Fantasy hang glider, Interstellar Scythe harvesting tool, Keep Breathing emote and Ariana Grande Event missions): 2,500 V-Bucks

Skin Ariana Grande Space Traveler (includes different styles) + IRIS backpack accessory + Keep Breathing Gesture + Ariana Grande Event Missions : 2,000 V-Bucks

(includes different styles) + IRIS backpack accessory + + : 2,000 V-Bucks Interstellar Scythe Gathering Tool : 800 V-Bucks

: 800 V-Bucks Delta wing Fantasy IRIS : 1,200 V-Bucks

: 1,200 V-Bucks Creepy Smallz Backpacking Accessory: 400 V-Bucks

If we complete the Ariana Grande punch card missions, we will unlock, for free, the Capitana AG style for the Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin.

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you should take into account:

The Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin is a different skin from l skin Ariana Grande , released during Season 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2. In other words: for game and purchase purposes, they have nothing to do with each other; for having the original we do not get this free .

l , released during Season 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2. In other words: for game and purchase purposes, they have nothing to do with each other; . These items are purchased with V-Bucks , a virtual currency that we buy with real money. The exchange rate is currently around € 7.99 per 1,000 V-Bucks .

, a virtual currency that we buy with real money. . Both this skin and its accessories will remain for a limited time in the Fortnite Battle Royale store . They may come back to the store later, although no one knows when.

. They may come back to the store later, although no one knows when. We can use the accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes, but We can only use the skin in Battle Royale and Creative modes, not in Save the World .

. All these items are cosmetic; they do not affect the game in any way other than visual modifications.

