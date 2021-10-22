films in which he has participated

Alexander Rae Baldwin III, better known as Alec Baldwin is an American film and television actor, son of Carol Newcomb and Alexander Rae, professor now deceased.

He studied several courses of Political Sciences at George Washington University and Interpreting at the New York University and the Lee Strasberg Theater Institute.

His first acting jobs were on the small screen and on stage, debuting in Broadway at the beginning of the decade of 80.

At the end of the decade he began as a film interpreter, appearing in “Forever, Lulu” (1987), a title directed by Amos Kollek and starring actress Hannah Schygulla.

The films that continued this film made him a star in the late 80s, including titles such as “Bitelchus” (1988) by Tim Burton, “Married With Everyone” (1988) by Jonathan Demme, “Armas De Mujer” (1988) by Mike Nichols or “Big Fireball” (1989), biopic of rocker Jerry Lee Lewis Directed by Jim McBride which starred Dennis Quaid.









Has been nominated to the awards Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild for his role in the film The Cooler (2003).

Alec Baldwin played Jack Donaghy in series 30 Rock (2006-2013), a role for which he has won two Emmys, three Golden Globes, and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards.