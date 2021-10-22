Saturday, October 23, 2021
Fear or respect? Chris Pratt reveals why he doesn’t imitate Arnold Schwarzenegger

By Hasan Sheikh
The actor who plays Star-Lord in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is known for his comedic skills when doing celebrity impersonations, with the exception of the protagonist of ‘Terminator’, as it was revealed that Chris Pratt does not imitate Arnold Schwarzenegger for the following reason.

Perhaps some people do not know that both Hollywood stars have a “family” connection, since Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of the former governor of California, so the ‘Jurssic World’ actor thinks twice before making a joke on his wife’s father.

This was revealed during an interview with the Associated Press, when Pratt shared that his father-in-law could already see ‘The Tomorrow War’, his next film and he loved it because of the plot, before this anecdote the interviewer tried to get the actor to imitate Schwarzenegger’s reaction, a request that the artist rejected.




“Yes, it’s true, but you won’t see me saying that on camera. Because I’m going to see him for dinner on Sunday. And if it says ‘Hey, I saw the interview you made an impression on me’ it might not work as wellHe explained.

The fact that Chris Pratt does not imitate Arnold Schwarzenegger, It shows the respect he has for his father-in-law and how good his relationship is with the family of his partner whom he married in 2019 and they both had their first child in August 2020.

On the other hand, Pratt is in the middle of the promotional campaign of ‘The Tomorrow War’, film where he acts and produces; This feature film tells about a man who will be recruited by an army of the future to fight a war with an extraterrestrial race that is destroying humanity. Its premiere It will be on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
