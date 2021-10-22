‘Extrapolations’, the Apple TV + miniseries on climate change with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington

Related news

Climate change is unstoppable. Also on the audiovisual stage. Apple TV + is already rolling Extrapolations, a dramatic anthology created, written and directed by Scott Z. Burns. Meryl streep (in her first television job since Big Little Lies) and Kit harington (participating again in an anthology series after his episode in Modern love) are the most popular actors in a cast full of Emmy winners and promising young people in the industry.

Sienna miller (The Sniper), Tahar rahim (The Mauritanian), Matthew rhys (The Americans), Daveed diggs (Hamilton), Gemma Chan (Eternals), David schwimmer (Friends) and Adarsh ​​Gourav (the big reveal of White Tiger) complete the main cast of the first Apple TV + anthology. All of them will work under Burns.

Extrapolations will tell different stories of how the next changes on the planet will have consequences of all kinds in love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story in the scripted series will follow the global battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century.









The showrunner from Extrapolations it is one of the industry’s hardest-working screenwriters with credits like The Laundromat. Dirty money, Side Effects, Contagion, The Snitch! and The Bourne Ultimatum. The writer made his film directorial debut in 2019 with the investigative thriller The Report. The Apple TV + project is its first television series and will have ten episodes.

As Deadline has advanced, Miller will play a marine biologist; Harington will be the CEO of a corporation; Rahim will be a man suffering from memory loss; Rhys will play a real estate developer; Diggs will be a rabbi from Floria; Chan will be a single mother who works in the bank; Schwimmer will play the father of a teenage girl and Gourav will play a chauffeur. At the moment it is unknown what character Meryl Streep will have.

‘Extrapolations’ will be released soon on Apple TV +.

