EU, the mission of Derbez

Towards 2011, when Eugenio Derbez decided it was time to step out of his comfort zone and expand his horizons, many thought that his decision to leave Televisa would be the end of his career, but this was only the beginning of his transition to Hollywood.

Eugenio Derbez is one of the most successful actors and comedy directors in Mexico. He is the son of Silvia Derbez, one of the most renowned film and television actresses in Mexico, and recognized worldwide. Derbez followed in his footsteps, albeit in the realm of comedy.

ALREADY IN THE US

Derbez’s first foray into the US screens had been in 2005, when he was cast in the theatrical production of Rick Najera’s “Latinologues.”

In film, he starred in the bilingual Mexican-American feature film La Misma Luna ”, written by Ligiah Villalobos (“ Go Diego Go ”).

An audition in 2011 for Adam Sandler’s “Jack and Jill” earned him his first co-starring role in a studio movie, starring alongside Sandler, Katie Holmes and Al Pacino. It had already caught the attention of Hollywood.









The film was followed by his 2013 box office hit “No Returns.” The year he moved to Los Angeles and partnered with former Pantelion production president Benjamin Odell, with whom he founded 3Pas Studios.

“How to be a Latin Lover” was Derbez’s next starring role. In this Lionsgate comedy, he is Máximo, a gigolo whose marriage falls apart after 25 years; he is forced to survive until he finds his next millionaire wife.

By MAURICIO VALENCIA

CANTON GROUP

tabascohoy.com