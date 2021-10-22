Saturday, October 23, 2021
HomeCelebrityEU, the mission of Derbez
Celebrity

EU, the mission of Derbez

By Hasan Sheikh
0
69




Towards 2011, when Eugenio Derbez decided it was time to step out of his comfort zone and expand his horizons, many thought that his decision to leave Televisa would be the end of his career, but this was only the beginning of his transition to Hollywood.

Eugenio Derbez is one of the most successful actors and comedy directors in Mexico. He is the son of Silvia Derbez, one of the most renowned film and television actresses in Mexico, and recognized worldwide. Derbez followed in his footsteps, albeit in the realm of comedy.

ALREADY IN THE US

Derbez’s first foray into the US screens had been in 2005, when he was cast in the theatrical production of Rick Najera’s “Latinologues.”

In film, he starred in the bilingual Mexican-American feature film La Misma Luna ”, written by Ligiah Villalobos (“ Go Diego Go ”).

An audition in 2011 for Adam Sandler’s “Jack and Jill” earned him his first co-starring role in a studio movie, starring alongside Sandler, Katie Holmes and Al Pacino. It had already caught the attention of Hollywood.




The film was followed by his 2013 box office hit “No Returns.” The year he moved to Los Angeles and partnered with former Pantelion production president Benjamin Odell, with whom he founded 3Pas Studios.

“How to be a Latin Lover” was Derbez’s next starring role. In this Lionsgate comedy, he is Máximo, a gigolo whose marriage falls apart after 25 years; he is forced to survive until he finds his next millionaire wife.

By MAURICIO VALENCIA
CANTON GROUP

tabascohoy.com


Previous articleCarnage and Spider-Gwen merge in this shocking cosplay
Next articleThis is the actor who replaces Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in Marvel Studios – Diario La Página
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv