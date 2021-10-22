Emma Watson pregnant? This is the PHOTO that sparked the rumors that she will become a mom

Emma Watson reappeared on a red carpet after two years of absence: it was at the awards ceremony Earthshot, at Alexandra Palace in London, where the actress of the saga of Harry Potter graced the event with his presence and his impressive look, in which sparked rumors that she is pregnant; fans pointed out that the clothes she used could be a clue that the famous will become a mother very soon. We show you the photo that is already going around the world and generating speculation.

For the awards ceremony, Emma Watson decided to attend with one of those awesome looks to which we are accustomed: a two-piece outfit consisting of a tulle top with puffed ruffles and black flared pants; accompanied all this with his characteristic haircut “bob“ and a natural and very fresh makeup. Without a doubt, everyone was excited to see the actress again, but what most attracted attention and even generated debate on the networks is whether Watson is pregnant, due to the bulging of her top, with which she could be “hiding” that she will become a mother very soon. What do you think?

This is the photo that sparked the Emma Watson pregnancy rumors

Just last February his “manager” said that Emma Watson was retiring from acting temporarily, arguing that “Emma goes into hiding because she tries to settle down with her fiancé Leo. They are away from everything. Maybe they want to start a family”. It is not a secret that the actress wants to be a mother, since on some occasion he confessed that would love to have a baby So, if true, it would be great news, since the famous woman would be fulfilling one of her dreams.









Photo: Pexels

Who is Emma Watson’s boyfriend?

Little is known of Leo Robinton, Emma Watson’s partner, since once their relationship was discovered, the actress’s heartthrob deleted some of her social networks; It is known that he is a young businessman who previously worked in a legal marijuana store in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: AP

Until now, Emma Watson has not denied or confirmed the rumors of her possible pregnancy, but she already left everyone with doubts about her revealing look from the last red carpet. Will she become a mom? The time will be the one that confirms if Emma will receive the arrival of her first baby.