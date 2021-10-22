Emma Stone and Emily Blunt would also sue Disney

Black Widow.jpg Marvel studios

In the case of Johansson, the actress sued the studio since she assures that the company promised her that the film would be an exclusive theatrical release and a large part of her salary would come from there. Finally the launch was simultaneously with the platform Disney Plus.

According to the statement from the actress’s agent, Bryan lourd, Disney it has “deliberately shifted the revenue stream and profits to the Disney + company side, leaving the artistic and financial partners out of its new equation.” In other words, they save themselves from having to pay what they owe to their artists.

Following the news of Johansson, a rumor emerged that Emma Stone, protagonist of “Cruella”, you might be thinking about suing Disney for the exact same thing as well. When the story of the villain of the “101 Dalmatians” premiered, it also did so with premium access on Disney Plus, which affected the film’s box office earnings. It remains to wait if Emma finally proceeds legally

Emma Stone Disney







Emily blunt has also been mentioned in these rumors due to the premiere of “Jungle Cruise”. There is already a precedent in the case of this actress, both she and her husband John krasinski they already faced Paramount for the launch of “A Quiet Place 2” prematurely on the producer’s platform, which caused them and the team members to lose quite a bit of money.

Gerard Butler vs. Nu Image / Millennium Films

In Butler’s case the claim is for “Attack the White House” 2013, the actor complains to the studio Nu Image / Millennium Films the payment of 10 million dollars.

Gerard Butler in "Attack on the White House"

In this case, everything would be about the numbers presented by the producer, income that would not correspond to the reality of the accumulated at the box office. As reported Variety, Butler’s lawsuit states that “national income was underestimated by $ 17.5 million, and producer income was underestimated by $ 12 million.”

The text of the complaint argues that the producers have “consistently refused to pay the plaintiffs their share of the gross proceeds and profits” from ‘Attack on the White House’, saying that “The producers have made tens of millions of dollars from the film, but they refuse to pay Butler a penny of the gross proceeds and benefits promised in the parties’ pact.”.