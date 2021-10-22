Emma Raducanu, the new tennis jewel who at 18 conquers Dior, Tiffanys and Aston Martin

Related news

The US Open saw the birth of more than a tennis star in 2021. Emma raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand slam in 44 years and that means a lot. The girl who said that with the prize of US Open could buy some AirPods, now it is the dream of any marketer to associate his brand with a face like that of the 18-year-old tennis player. She is ready to become one of the top earning athletes in the world.

The world of sports is used to having its big stars appear as the visible faces of the main brands. The tennis one is particularly special with the examples of the sisters Williams or Maria Sharapova as great references when it comes to reconciling sports life with being an advertising image. What’s more, Raducanu works with Max eisenbud, the man who made the Russian a real ticket machine.

It costs even a little more to think that an 18-year-old girl is ready for all this. “She is a billion dollar girl, there is no question about that. She is the real deal. It is not only that she plays extraordinary tennis, it is also her origin, her ethnicity, her freedom of spirit. To the people too. he loves the fact that she is vulnerable, but laughs at the pressures, “he explained Mark borkowski, a public relations expert at The Guardian this year. Everything is being confirmed.

Emma Raducanu, in a Dior dress

EFE

Raducanu is quite an advertising claim that is beginning to make a fortune from a very young age. After Tiffany and Co. and Aston martin, this time it has been Dior who has appointed her new ambassador. Your name from now on appears next to Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Natalia Portman, Jennifer Lawrence or Charlize Theron as picture of ‘The Maison‘. But this is just the beginning of a more than portentous career both on and off the court.

A claim

His exotic combination of having Asian and Eastern European ancestry at the same time, having been born in Canada But choosing British nationality is a key factor in gaining attention. The youngest player to win a Grand Slam since Sharapova in 2004 says she hasn’t looked at her bank account to see how much money she has in it: “I don’t really think on the money side, I just love competing.” It is another aspect of his personality that dazzles brands.

Emma was taking her usual classes at the Newstead Wood School, the center to which he belongs and in which he is training to have an academic preparation beyond his professional career, practically two days ago and now it monopolizes all the spotlights. It now has professional deals with Nike and Wilson, to which have been added Tiffany’s, whose contract is said to be seven figures, and Aston Martin, the quintessential British car brand.









Emma Raducanu training with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

REUTERS

He is dealing at the same time with the pressure of an entire country that is desperately looking for an idol in both the male and female tables. While she has become the benchmark across the UK, she also wins over Asia by speaking fluent Mandarin as her mother is China. He also has the ability to speak in his father’s language, Romanian. That charisma can be vital in filling the void you have left. Andy Murray.

Controversy

But he is also surrounded by controversy after deciding to do without the coach who had accompanied him in his great success at the US Open. Andrew Richardson He managed Raducanu for two years in the youth categories, but she explained that she needed someone used to the elite. “I’m looking for someone who has been at this level and who knows what is required (…) I’m new to this and I really need someone to guide me and have gone through it,” he explained.

Emma Raducanu, during a Wimbledon match

REUTERS

Several trainers have passed through his hands since then and he remains undecided. This has caused him the first criticisms, and it is that since his success in the Grand Slam he has not achieved good results. They believe that there is a point of pride in all this, although in reality it is the search for excellence that is leading the young tennis player to make this decision. The goal is to start the 2022 season with the right coach.

Raducanu is a tennis player who has gone from losing in tournaments Challenger to take a level jump out of what had been seen so far. It is also being so in business, where it has become the new goose that lays the golden eggs. The goal will be that an 18-year-old girl does not quickly become a broken toy with all the pressure that the world is enduring. At the moment, what is growing is his checking account.

