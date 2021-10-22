El Hormiguero: Tamara Falc reveals why Isabel Preysler did not let her drink soft drinks: “They were very addictive”

ORa collaborator of ‘The Hormiguero’ has been the last guest of the week of the space that presents Pablo Motos Monday to Thursday from 9:45 p.m. in Antenna 3. Tamara falc has changed his role and has presented his book ‘The recipes from my mother’s house’, a compendium of the most succulent recipes inherited from generation to generation. The chef nostalgically remembers the dishes from her childhood with the foreword by her mother, Isabel Preysler.

Winner of ‘MasterChef Celebrity 4’ in 2019 and graduated from Le Cordon Bleu cooking school barely a month ago, Tamara Falc has inherited her love of cooking from her maternal grandmother, since her mother does not like to cook, but s organize lunches and dinners at your home. “We have an air freshener only for when guests come. It smells of tuberose and my mother buys it in London “, the Marchioness of Grin has pointed out. “My mother would be the perfect head of the room because she even teaches you how to take a guest’s coat when he comes home”, has continued. “For her, inviting you to lunch or dinner at home is a ceremony”, has continued.

Tamara Falc has praised her mother. “She has something special. Obviously she is my mother and I have her on a pedestal, but besides that, she is special”, has stood out. Isabel Preysler is passionate about tableware, to the point that, as the usual collaborator of ‘El Hormiguero’ has detailed, “For each plate he uses a different tableware”. He has also said that his mother has a room exclusively for the dishes she owns. “He loves to have everything super tidy. There is a room only for dishes and then there is a closet only for cutlery, another for tablecloth, another for glass and another for paper because he loves everything that is trash”, Madrid has asserted.

Tamara Falc reveals how Mario Vargas Llosa likes lentils

Tamara Falc has emphasized that her family really like spoon dishes. Pablo Motos has taken the opportunity to ask the Marchioness of Grin how Mario Vargas Llosa, his mother’s current sentimental partner, likes lentils. “With two eggs”, The daughter of Isabel Preysler, who has explained that the Nobel Prize for literature has the theory that any food with an egg is better, has responded without being able to contain her laughter. “It is a theory that is quite true”, has sentenced.









They like spoon dishes at Isabel Preysler’s house so much that they sometimes eat them in summer. “Mario introduced us to the Buchinger Clinic, which is a fasting clinic, And if my mother and he are going to fast for 15 days, they do exactly what they are told not to do. Before going they eat a bean stew even if it is the middle of August in Madrid. And nothing else to finish to do the fast, the first thing they do is go have a tray of churros “, reported Tamara Falc, who has also been to the Buchinger Clinic. “I love to go. It is true that the first two days are harder, but then you enter the state of ketosis and have a clearer mind. It is interesting because it is integral medicine: mind, soul and body “, has said.

Tamara Falc’s recipes for George Clooney and Isabel Daz Ayuso

In the book ‘The recipes from my mother’s house’ he dedicates a chapter to the recipes that have been cooked at his mother’s house when some personality has gone, such as George Clooney or Isabel Daz Ayuso. Pablo Motos has questioned Tamara Falc about the dish she made for the actor and the one she prepared for politics. “We gave George Clooney broken eggs and Isabel Daz Ayuso, boneless quail”, has affirmed the Marquise de Grin.

Recalling her childhood, Tamara Falc recalled that in her childhood neither she nor her siblings drank soft drinks. “In Manila, my grandmother drank Coca-Cola for lunch and dinner, But my mother saw that it was very addictive to drink this type of soft drink and she never gave it to us “, He has assured before telling an anecdote about his brother Enrique: “It was so addictive that my brother Enrique pretended he was sick so they could give him Coca-Cola and lower his fever.”

‘The recipes from my mother’s house’ also contains recipes for biscuits and cakes, and Pablo Motos wanted to know what dessert Isabel Preysler liked the most at home. “The normal one, the one that never fails. Because for example my sister doesn’t like dark chocolate so much, but my mother and I love it”, has declared. Finally, the presenter of ‘El Hormiguero’ has asked him if Mario Vargas Llosa has read his book. “I don’t know, the truth is, I haven’t asked him … I just haven’t been spending much time at home”, Tamara Falc answered to conclude.

