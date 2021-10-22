Dwayne Johnson reveals how his Black Adam will beat Superman

MADRID, Oct 18 (CulturaOcio) –

On the occasion of the DC Fandome, fans have been able to enjoy the first official images of the black adam movie. A sequence in which the character played by Dwayne johnson has hinted at enormous powers and anti-hero brutality and has once again rekindled one of the classic comic book debates: Who would win in a fight between Superman and the fallen champion?

Great physical strength, super speed, the ability to fly, to shoot lightning … There are many powers that Black Adam and the Kryptonian share and that make comparison inevitable. However, La Roca has recalled a determining detail that differentiates them and that, according to him, is an advantage for his character.

“Superman’s weak point is not kryptonite, it’s magic“, the interpreter pointed out before reiterating that:”Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic“.

Fico, thank you my friend.

Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic.

Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic.

They both fly at light speed.

They both are unstoppable forces.

But only one will kill the other.

And we know who that is. #BlackAdam https://t.co/nCPUCItqQK





– Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 17, 2021

At the end of last July, the actor gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter in which, in addition to mentioning magic, he stated: “In the world of superheroes there is the ethical code of not killing bad guys, but Black Adam does it. “

The character that Johnson will play is an older version of Shazam, much darker. Just like Billy Batson was chosen by the wizard to wield his powers, Black Adam received this gift before him. However, he did not use it with the kindness of a child, but to apply justice according to his own standards and without any mercy.

Aldis hodge (The Invisible Man, One Night in Miami …) as Hawkman, Noah centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah shahi (The L Word, Sex / Life) as Adrianna Tomaz and Pierce brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) As Doctor Fate complete the main cast of the film. Hodge, Centineo, Swindell and Brosnan are members of the Justice Society of America.

The movie of Black adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, which will premiere in July 2022, will serve to expand the magical Universe presented in Shazam! in 2019, and will have its continuation in June 2023 with Shazam! Fury of the Gods, where quite possibly the destinies of Billy Batson and his sinister predecessor intersect.