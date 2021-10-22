Dwayne Johnson presents his surprising finished tattoo after four years of work

Dwayne johnson He has become one of the most famous faces in cinema after going through wrestling, and he never ceases to surprise his followers every day with different publications, be it his physical preparation for different characters, his business as a businessman, and even your most personal projects.

Precisely, The Rock has wanted to share with his more than 272 million Instagram followers a video in which he shows, once and for all, the beginning, the process and the result of your last tattoo. A job of four years which started in 2017. and that has ended this week.

Everything was born from a tattoo of a very simple bull on his arm, which has been completely covered by that of a much more elaborate bull, more characterized and with great details. “I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man. Humbly, it has also become a symbol of strength, endurance, heart, power and challenge for so many people around the world, “he previously confessed.









A tattoo inspired by the mythical Brahma Bull, which now occupies a large part of his right arm, and which has a meaning: “From the cracks and great damage to the bone that represent the harsh life lessons that I have learned over the years. Like the scars and wrinkles, I am so thankful to have them because they are deserved. “

Four years of tattooing in a short documentary

To present the final result of his tattoo, Dwayne Johnson wanted to share a short documentary in which he also intervenes Yomico Moreno, the tattoo artist who has worked with the actor to get to where they are today, with the famous Brahma Bull finished.

A short titled ‘Evolution of the bull’ in which The Rock and the artist are the protagonists and where the history of the tattoo is told, from the beginning and to the end, going through several different sketches and a large number of sessions throughout all this time where Yomico has tried of caring for and highlighting each of the details of the drawing, also turning it into a symbol of growth.

“An honor for Yomico and myself to share our tattoo journey with all of you. And to tattoo artists and tattoo cultures around the world, this drink is for you“wrote Dwayne Johnson.