Directed by Denzel Washington. Starring Michael B. Jordan. ‘A Journal for Jordan’ trailer

Thanks to USA Today the trailer for ‘A Journal for Jordan‘, an inspiring story based on an essay written by Dana Canedy that was published by the New York Times, Denzel Washington (‘Fences‘) is back behind the scenes to direct this project starring Michael B. Jordan (‘Creed II. The legend of Rocky‘).

Virgil Williams (‘Mudbound’) and John Burnham Schwartz (‘A crossroads in destiny’) write this Pulitzer Prize-winning short story, which describes a 200-page diary that her boyfriend, Master Sergeant Charles Monroe King, wrote entirely dedicated to their son. The 48-year-old soldier decided to write it down when he left for the Middle East before his son was born. Sadly, King was assassinated in Baghdad in October 2005, with only a month left to complete his tour of duty.









Robert Wisdom, Tamara Tunie and Jalon Christian complete the cast of this film that will hit theaters on December 10, 2021, although its massive premiere will not take place until December 22. Jordan himself co-produces the film along with Washington. who was already assigned as a producer before even making the decision to direct the film.

In 2007, when the project was announced for the first time, Washington was going to be the person in charge of starring in the film, although the project was delayed and that is why they had to look for another younger leading actor.

