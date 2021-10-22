Developer! Matt Damon confesses a key fact about his Instagram account

USA-. Matt Damon He is part of the group of actors and actresses who do not want to know anything with social networks, such is the case of his great friend Ben Affleck or Jennifer Lawrence, who has just confirmed her pregnancy. However, it seems that Damon does not have so much rejection to Instagram, as the actor revealed in an interview with GQ that has a private account.

It is understandable that with life so public that Damon have, choose to keep a low profile on the networks, allowing access only to a lucky few. “I have a very private Instagram account that I use mainly to keep up with close friends,” he confessed. “I have 76 followers and have made 40 posts since 2013Added the actor.

The last post on the profile wall of Damon It is a photo of her fifteen-year-old daughter Isabella showing her middle finger at the camera. “That’s what he’s been doing every time we take a picture of him today,” he joked. The actor confessed that Instagram It is the only social network he has, but he still does not feel completely comfortable with that world.









“I never saw the point. And I feel better and better about that decision as time goes on. I understand that I want to be connected with everyone on Facebook, but my life is so full and I am truly connected with everyone who needs to be connected, “he said. Damon. “And Twitter, I just don’t think my first knee-jerk response to something was necessarily something that should go to everyone,” the actor explained.

Damon did not reveal whether his friend Affleck He also has a secret social network where he uploads photos of Bennifer 2.0, but he remembered an emotional moment he lived with him during the recording of Good Will Hunting (1997), the first movie they scripted. Damon said that on the first day of filming they both burst into tears when they saw actors of the stature of Robin williams and Stellan Skarsgård shoot a scene that they wrote.