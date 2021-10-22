Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in the Tragedy of Macbeth trailer

What will “The Tragedy of Macbeth” be about?

Shot in black and white, the version of Coen of the play is starring Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. As in the original material, the film will follow the couple’s maneuvers for power over Scotland and their subsequent descent into madness.

Trailer for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

The trailer shows disjointed clips of large black birds circling the sky, Macbeth trudging through the desert, one hand lifting a wreath from the ground, and Lady Macbeth staring fearfully over her shoulder. The only dialogue is the voice of a witch, who says one of the most iconic lines of the work: “With the prick of my thumbs, something wicked comes”.

Next to Washington and McDormand in the cast are Corey hawkins like Macduff, Moses Ingram as Lady Macduff, Brendan gleeson like King Duncan, Harry Melling like Malcolm and Ralph Ineson like the captain, among others.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is directed only by Joel Coen

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is the solo directorial debut of Coen, being the first time that he or his brother Ethan they have run one project without the other. However, the film does include some regular contributors to Coen: McDormand, his wife, has starred in several of the brothers’ films Coen, including “Blood Simple” and “Fargo”, and Gleeson appeared in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”.









image.png “The Tragedy of Macbeth” will be directed only by Joel Coen.

After its passage through the cinema, the film will debut in Apple TV Plus. The film is one of several film adaptations of the play, including “Macbeth,” directed by and starring Orson Welles, and “Throne of Blood,” Akira Kurosawa’s samurai version of the story.

When “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is released

The film will hit the video-on-demand service on January 14, 2022. The feature film will be the opening film of the 59th edition of the New York Film Festival, which will be held in person despite the pandemic. Its premiere in the United States will be first in theaters, and can be seen from December 25 in theaters.

