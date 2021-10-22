DC FanDome 2021: ‘The Batman’: The Incredible New Trailer Unveiled at DC FanDome 2021

DIt is of what Robert Pattinson was announced as the next actor to wear the bat’s cloak, this film has been the victim of all kinds of insults and criticism from certain fans with enough knowledge to demerit a movie that they had not yet seen, just because the lead actor appeared in a chick-flick (same as Heath Ledger, Anne Hathaway, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Ben Affleck). But the new trailer unveiled during the DC Fandome 2021 may change some opinions.

For the second time in the history of live-action of Batman, we will see a story that talks about Bruce Wayne’s first steps in his career as the Gotham City vigilante; This is a typical topic that, however, has been widely used in various comics. The main one of them (and of which this film takes several elements) is “Batman: Year One”.

From what we could see in this trailer (and that he had already commented Matt reeves above) focus on one of the classic villains that has not yet been fully exploited in the live-action: The Riddler (The Riddler) that in this film is played by Paul Dano in front of a question that is usually the motive for his crimes: who is batman?

The first and last time the character was developed in the cinema it was awarded to an adequate (if unreliable) rendition of Jim Carrey, with a Riddler more manic than methodical. Cory Michael Smith had the mission of making a character with a more complex psychological profile during the series Gotham and now it’s up to Dano to recreate the darkest thing about this dangerous villain.









Just this Friday, October 15, the first images of Zo Kravitz characterized as Catwoman. The actress’s confirmation came long after the idea that Eiza Gonzlez could be Pattinson’s partner. And his resemblance to the comic book character is striking.

In particular, she looks very similar to the Selina Kyle developed in “Trail of the Catwoman”, one of the most recognized series when defining the motivations that led it to the world of crime, or rather, of a twisted yet understandable sense of justice.

In addition to it, there is the excellent characterization of Colin Farrel as Oswald Cobblepot, ‘The Penguin‘, although more than a main villain, he seems to be the symbol of the criminal presence in Gotham. And some have assured that Peter sarsgaard, in his role as the district attorney, It could be the new identity of “Two Face”. It is not unreasonable, because DC has already changed the name of some characters before, as was the case with Joker named Arthur Fleck from Joaquin Phoenix and, in this movie, where Riddler is named Edward Nashton (and not Edward Nigma).

After several delays, which had nothing to do with Covid-19 but with problems between the production deals and the Warner Bros. for the almost pathological fear that they have to fail with a film (which does not prevent them from making them) It has been confirmed that ‘The Batman’ will hit theaters on March 4, 2022.