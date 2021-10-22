Corona Capital Guadalajara 2022: artists, dates and prices

Corona Capital Guadalajara 2022 is made up of classic and cult acts like Blondie, popular favorites like The Hives and The Strokes, and first visits from soloists like Alexandra Savior (Photo: Ocesa)

After suffering the cancellation of the Corona Capital Guadalajara 2021 edition, the curators of the festival returned more enthusiastic than ever with a poster that brings together the best of international alternative music.

In addition, the organization recovered the fans of the 2020 edition who were left wanting to listen to their favorite bands, and cThey confirmed that all the protagonists of that edition will be part of the new offer.

“As we promised, we come back bigger and stronger. After four editions and consolidating itself as the most transcendent festival in Western Mexico and one of the favorites of the local and national public ”, they wrote in the presentation.

The event will take place on May 21 and 22, 2022, in the vicinity of the VFG Valley, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco.

The site is located next to the Arena VFG entertainment center, where world-renowned artists such as Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Roger Waters, among others.

This site is just five minutes from the Guadalajara airport, it has all the basic services, as well as ample parking for those who request it.

With a total of 30 bands, the 2022 edition of Corona Capital is shaping up to be the best and largest to date. (Photo: Ocesa)

Therefore, it can be confirmed that the bands chosen to participate in the Corona Capital Guadalajara 2022 are:

Alexandra Savior, Anna of the north, Blondie, Cass mccombs, Cavetown, Charlotte adigéry & bolis popul, Chet faker, Chvrches, Death cab for cutie, Death from above 1979, Digitalism, French 79, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Jake Bugg, Julia Holter, Kings of Leon, Loyal lobos, Margaret Glaspy, Metric, Metronomy, Miami horror, Q, Real estate, Savoir adore, Smash mouth, The Hives, The Strokes, Tirzah, X Ambassadors, in addition to Young the giant.

“With a total of 30 bands, the 2022 edition of Corona Capital is shaping up to be better and the largest to date ”, assures the festival.

This is how Corona Capital 2022 was formed

One of the best news of the festival is that all the fans who were patient and did not ask for their money back, They will be able to use the same 2020 ticket to enter this festival.









If you need a couple of tickets, you can buy them at general sale from 25 from October starting at 11:00 AM through the Ticketmaster system. The prices of the day will be the following:

General Pass:

Phase: 1 $ 1,800.00 pesos.

Phase 2: $ 2,200.00 pesos.

Phase 3: $ 2,500.00 pesos.

Phase 4: $ 2,800.00 pesos.

Phase 5: $ 3,200.00 pesos.

General Ticket per day:

Phase 2: $ 1,220.00 pesos.

Phase 3: $ 1,500.00 pesos.

Phase 4: $ 1,800.00 pesos.

Tame Impala, Twenty One Pilots, St. Vincent, Disclosure and The Kooks are part of the headliners of the return edition of Corona Capital (Photo: Ocesa)

Comfort Pass:

With comfortable and preferential bathrooms, designated lanes in bars, preferential access lane, shaded rest areas and cell phone recharging.

Phase 1: $ 2,400.00 pesos.

Phase 2: $ 2,850.00 pesos.

Phase 3: $ 3,200.00 pesos.

Phase 4: $ 3,550.00 pesos.

Phase 5: $ 4,000.00 pesos.

Comfort Pass per day:

Phase 2: $ 1,520.00 pesos.

Phase 3: $ 1,900.00 pesos.

Phase 4: $ 2,300.00 pesos.

2020 Tickets will be valid for next year’s dates PHOTO: GRACIELA LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Pass Plus:

All of the above and quick access at the festival entrance; pit on one side of the stage; raised platform; concierge at event and online; table area; rest areas; specialized cocktails; gastronomic selection and Wifi.

Phase 1: $ 3,600.00 pesos.

Phase 2: $ 3,800.00 pesos.

Phase 3: $ 4,100.00 pesos.

Phase 4: $ 4,400.00 pesos.

Phase 5: $ 4,900.00 pesos.

Plus ticket per day:

Phase 2: $ 2,500.00 pesos.

Phase 3: $ 2,800.00 pesos.

Phase 4: $ 3,000.00 pesos.

