Congratulations! Cameron Diaz’s Best Romantic Comedies to Celebrate His Birthday

USA-. Away from acting Cameron Diaz turns 49 today. The actress decided to dedicate herself to her life as a businesswoman and mother. Diaz He said that he does not have the energy to be in a movie, and that this life does not give him as much peace of mind as the one he has now. To celebrate your birthday, a list of your best four romantic comedies to marathon during the week.

My best friend’s Wedding, a 1997 film, stars Julia Roberts, but Diaz she does an excellent job as a supporting actress being one of the three parts of the love triangle. When Roberts she finds out that her best friend is about to marry her, realizes that she is in love with him and returns to make life impossible for the sweet character of Cameron Diaz.

In 2006 Cameron Diaz starred alongside Kate winslet, Jude law and Jack black “The Holiday “, one of the films that cannot be missed for fans of romance and Christmas. The characters of Winslet and Diaz They find love after exchanging houses in cities that are not theirs. She, who lived in a mansion in The Angels, ends up in a town house but just before leaving he meets by chance Law.









“What happens in Las Vegas, stays in Las Vegas”, the saying goes, but that doesn’t happen in the 2008 movie Madness of love in Las Vegas. Ashton Kutcher and Diaz They are two complete strangers who, after a night full of alcohol, end up getting married in this city. When they return to New York To annul the marriage, the judge asks them to live together for six months, which unleashes several problems.

Finally, a romantic comedy that could not be left out. In this Cameron Diaz lends his voice to one of the greatest animated films of all time, Shrek. Diaz dub the character of Fiona, a princess who “is one by day but is another at night” and that the ogre Shrek must save from the dragon’s tower. If the first or the second installment is better, it will always be a debate without an answer.



