Chris Pratt was in Her and you sure didn’t recognize him

Actor Chris Pratt is widely recognized today for being a part of Marvel, but he was in the popular movie Her before and you don’t remember him. Look how different it looked!

Chris pratt is one of the most beloved actors of today for being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays Peter Quill or Star-Lord, one of the Guardians of the Galaxyand today he turns 41. For him, dedicating himself to acting completely was not easy at all. In fact, before he became famous, he worked as a salesman, a stripper, an NGO volunteer, and a waiter.









In fact, it was in a bar on Maui, Hawaii, where the actress Rae Dawn Chong He discovered it and asked him to participate in a short film in Los Angeles. Little by little he managed to become the talented actor that he is now and his charisma has led him to be one of Hollywood’s favorites. He has had various appearances in television series and movies, such as Her, in which you probably did not recognize him by his appearance.

So far, this is the last film directed by Spike joze. It is a romantic comedy starring Joaquin phoenix, who plays Theodore Twombly, a despondent and lonely writer who develops a love affair with his computer’s operating system, an intuitive and sensitive entity named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).

A few years before being part of the MCU, Pratt it was also part of this feature film. He did it in the role of Paul, a love letter writer who works with Theodore. Here he has a very different look than we know, since his hairstyle is more formal and he wears a mustache, not like in Guardians of the Galaxy who has a slight beard. Did you remember it?

It is undoubtedly one of the most important roles in the career of Chris, although I had previously been in SE busca, Moneyball and Zero Darth Thirty, although compared to Marvel it is clearly in a lower position. Besides Phoenix, Her has more stars: Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde, Portia Doubleday, Matt Letscher, and Bill Hader.

In the future, to Chris pratt Much more success awaits you than you currently have. He will revert to being Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder, a film that has just finished filming, and in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. On the other hand, will return as Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Dominion, which is in post-production.