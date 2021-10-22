Chris Pratt, his best films

What would we do without Chris Pratt and his movies? We had seen it in The OC, SE busca, Parks and Recreation And till Moneyball. And of course, in many, many memes. However, few knew who he was Chris pratt until a few years ago that Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic world they placed it among the great promises of the industry.

The actor has seized the opportunity, as his charisma and his wise selection of projects have made him one of the most beloved personalities in Hollywood. We don’t know what the future holds, but for now we’re celebrating his career with this list of Chris Pratt’s best films.

Which of all Chris Pratt’s movies is your favorite?

The Magnificent Seven (Dir. Antoine Fuqua, 2016)

Reinvention of the classic John Sturges film, which in turn, is based on The seven samurai by Akira Kurosawa when we have the information. The story is well known to all: seven gunmen are hired to defend an oppressed people, but in the end they end up fighting out of friendship and their own conviction. Chris Pratt plays Joshua Faraday, a lover of explosives and deception, whose skill and bravery make him second-in-command. Enjoyable, but far removed from the classics that preceded it.

Passengers (Dir. Morten Tyldum, 2016)

Contemporary science fiction has been a cause for praise and there was no reason to think that Pasajeros would break the trend. The story begins with a man whose cryogenics on a long space journey is interrupted by a technical failure, condemning him to a life in absolute solitude. In the midst of desperation, the character decides that it would be best to wake up Jennifer Lawrence to have some company. The film fell far short of expectations, but it was worth it to see two of the most charismatic actors of their generation brought together in the same title.

Eternally Committed (Dir. Nicholas Stoller, 2012)

A few years before he rose to fame, Chris Pratt was best known for his supporting roles in all kinds of projects. Alex from Eternally Compromised was never the most popular, but he was one of the most important to enhance his charisma, which would become fundamental to his career. A reckless and irreverent guy, who by chance ends up marrying long before his best friend, who accumulates five years of commitment. This only increases the pressure from the lead couple of Jason Segel and Emily Blunt. Best of all: his hilarious interpretation of Cucurrucucu paloma during his own wedding.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Dir. James Gunn, 2017)

The first of the movies Guardians of the Galaxy It showed a tiny part of the origins of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), while its conclusion genre heated debates about the identity of his father. After all, not just anyone can hold an Infinity Stone with their bare hand! This is how we met Ego, his powerful progenitor who was searching among his lost children in the universe until he found one that would help him increase his cosmic absorption. Beyond the consanguineous confrontation – family problems are frequent in comics – the story ended well for our hero, realizing that he always had the support of a father figure: Yondu. Or Mary Poppins, whichever you prefer.

Jurassic World 2: The Fallen Kingdom (Dir. Juan Antonio Bayona, 2018)

Colin Trevorrow always said that the evolution of this new trilogy would turn the dinosaurs into fierce military weapons. Juan Antonio Bayona fulfilled his promise, but in a completely unexpected way. The fallen kingdom took advantage of the science fiction of history to add interesting social debates in an era where genetic research is increasingly complex. Not satisfied with it, he turned the dinos into real nightmare monsters that roam the corridors of a cursed castle. The result was not without controversy, with conflicting opinions in the public and critics that make us wonder what the next installment will bring us.









The darkest night (Dir. Kathryn Bigelow, 2013)

It is not his most famous character, but it is one of his most important films. The film showed the efforts of the American government and especially Maya – an impressive Jessica Chastain – to capture the most wanted man of her era: Osama bin Laden. Chris Pratt plays Justin, a member of the squad who must complete the mission. A fascinating film, even if its controversial reflection of the methods used by the US authorities in the fight against terrorism earned it almost completely ignored by the Academy. Why isn’t it higher on the list? Like we said at the beginning, it doesn’t star Chris Pratt.

Jurassic World (Dir. Colin Trevorrow, 2015)

Chris Pratt had caught the attention of Steven Spielberg long before Guardians of the Galaxy, to the extent that his choice as the protagonist of Jurassic World occurred a few months before the Marvelita premiere. For a time it was thought that the actor would play little Timmy, now grown up and an intrepid raptor tamer. The production went a different way, with an entirely new character to headline this new trilogy. Life made its way. The good work of Pratt and the entire team was reflected in the great reception of the film, which quickly rose to the highest grossing of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War (Dir. Joe & Anthony Russo, 2018)

Chris Pratt always expressed his desire to fight alongside the Avengers in a definitive crossover. His wish was fulfilled with Avengers: Infinity War, with Star Lord and company allying with Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man to face the mighty Thanos. They almost succeed, but the plan failed when the tormented leader of the Guardians awakened the Mad Titan from his hypnosis.

There are those who think that the annihilation of half the universe was his fault, but the actor defends his character after declaring that “the guy saw his mother die, he saw his father figure die in her arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father. And now he suffers the loss of the love of his life. I think he reacted in a very human way. We are with him and we trust that Avengers 4 will give him the opportunity to amend any mistakes to establish himself among the maximum heroes of the MCU.

The great Lego adventure (Dir. Chris Miller & Phil Lord, 2014)

Lego is world famous for promoting creativity. His leap to the cinema not only respected this legacy, but also took it to unsuspected levels with a hilarious story that led us through the eclectic world of plastic bricks and where a giddy figurine is his only hope of salvation. Chris Pratt not only lent him his voice, but – literally – transferred his personality to make him one of the most beloved animated characters of recent years. It didn’t earn him an Oscar nomination, but it did start a successful franchise complemented by Batman and Ninjago.

Guardians of the Galaxy (Dir. James Gunn, 2014)

Marvel Studios always made risky decisions during the construction of its cinematic universe. Even this didn’t prepare us for the casting of Chris Pratt, a perennial supporting actor, as the lead in Guardians of the Galaxy. The bet paid off handsomely, as the role required an extremely charismatic actor to embody the leader of the craziest team of superheroes seen so far and whose best weapon in the fight against evil was his dance steps? This decision continues to generate controversy, but the actor is the least guilty of it. He did it so well, that today it is impossible for us to imagine someone else at the forefront of the cosmic group, or a film industry without his presence.