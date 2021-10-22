Chris Hemsworth’s movie very different from Marvel to watch on Netflix

Since he was 19 years old, Chris Hemsworth has worked for a place in the entertainment industry. And he has succeeded: it began with roles and small participations on television and today it is one of the great figures from Hollywood. One of his most iconic characters and that the public loves is that of Thor at Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although it is true that those superhero movies are more than entertaining, the actor has a few jewels in your filmography.

As of this week, one of them was added to the catalog of Netflix and -although it premiered years ago- word of mouth positioned it as one of the most recommended in recent days. Is about Rush: Passion and Glory, a drama that stars alongside Daniel Brühl depicting the intense rivalry between the racing drivers of the 1970s. While Hemsworth brings to life James hunt, her co-star plays Niki Lauda.









Its director is nothing less than Ron Howard, the winner of two Oscar Awards who was responsible for big-name hits like Splash, Willow, Apollo 13, A Beatiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code and Angels and Demons. On this occasion, he worked in conjunction with Peter morgan, screenwriter of the film. And the rest of the cast is also completed with figures like Olivia Wilde, Natalie Dormer, Alexandra Maria Lara and Pierfrancesco Favino.

Premiered in 2013, this critically acclaimed film is set in the Formula 3 race at the Crystal Palace circuit in England. Thanks to its prestigious cast, combined with action, adrenaline and a story based on real life, viewers once again choose it from the content offered by the streaming platform that has already accumulated a few films starring Hemsworth.

+ Two Marvel actors in Rush

Chris Hemswoeth is not the only actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to appear in Rush: Passion and Glory. And is that Daniel Brül also played a crucial role both in Captain America: Civil War as in the series of Disney + The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Played Zemo, the villain who was part of the Sokovia Armed Forces and who later became a terrorist leader who sought to destroy the Avengers.