Saturday, October 23, 2021
HomeCelebrityChris Hemsworth stays at Marvel! Express Diary
Celebrity

Chris Hemsworth stays at Marvel! Express Diary

By Arjun Sethi
0
64




With the arrival of ‘Thor: love and thunder’ the farewell of Chris Hemsworth from the mythical character was imminent, as everything indicated that the actor was about to say goodbye to his life as the son of Odin.

However, it turned out that Marvel and Chris Hemsworth would be in talks for a contract renewal, even everything would indicate that its continuation would already be a fact and that the actor is ready to continue with his work in conjunction with the superhero franchise.
According to what transpired, the new agreement between Hemsworth and the MCU would be for three more films. That is, the character will not die in ‘Thor: love and thunder’ as many of the followers had imagined.

Despite this, it is still unknown if his contract is arranged for him to be the protagonist of the films to come, will he be secondary or will work as a team.




The union between Marvel Studios and Chris Hemsworth is spectacular since the actor has been in Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), post-scene credits from Doctor Strange (2016), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

See more content by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join our group of Telegram to receive the news of the moment.


Previous articlethe style of the most elegant actress
Next articlea makeup artist, a brand and DIY touch-ups
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv