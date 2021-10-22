Chris Hemsworth stays at Marvel! Express Diary

With the arrival of ‘Thor: love and thunder’ the farewell of Chris Hemsworth from the mythical character was imminent, as everything indicated that the actor was about to say goodbye to his life as the son of Odin.

However, it turned out that Marvel and Chris Hemsworth would be in talks for a contract renewal, even everything would indicate that its continuation would already be a fact and that the actor is ready to continue with his work in conjunction with the superhero franchise.

According to what transpired, the new agreement between Hemsworth and the MCU would be for three more films. That is, the character will not die in ‘Thor: love and thunder’ as many of the followers had imagined.

Despite this, it is still unknown if his contract is arranged for him to be the protagonist of the films to come, will he be secondary or will work as a team.









The union between Marvel Studios and Chris Hemsworth is spectacular since the actor has been in Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), post-scene credits from Doctor Strange (2016), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

