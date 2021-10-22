Chris Hemsworth is ready to shoot Extraction 2 and gives us long teeth

Chris Hemsworth Not only does he have open fronts with Marvel making more films like the God of Thunder, because with Netflix it seems that he is creating his own stamp of action by the hand of Extraction, whose sequel will begin to roll if we pay attention to the comments that the actor has published on social networks.

“With six weeks of shooting Extraction 2 I feel good and ready,” says Hermsworth through his Instagram.

Remember that Extraction was a Sam Hargrave debut feature, who entered the world of directing through the front door by signing an action feature film that is to be envied. The popularity of the character was such that it was even found in the archives of the game of Fortnite like new skin. Now, start filming the sequel, so possibly until next year we won’t have anything on Extraction 2.









With a touch of the Russo

Yes, those responsible for the biggest bombings of the MCU lent a hand to Hargrave when it comes to history, repeating Hemsworth, well, I work with them because they were already side by side in the Marvel tapes. In the sequel, Joe Russo re-signs the script accompanying Hargrave again on his journey as a director.

Extraction 2 does not have a release date set for now But, from the comments the actor says, he is not too close to reaching the platform. The first part, of course, is available on Netflix, so go check it out right now if you haven’t already to catch up.