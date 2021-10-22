Check the before and after of the protagonists of ‘Mad Men’

It may seem exaggerated, but it is clearly a fact: Mad men It is one of the best series that has ever been seen on television. And we do not say this just because … multiple awards, a unique story and unforgettable characters, make this one of those shows that remain in the minds of the public, even though a few years have passed since it ended.

Do you remember the first time you saw the series? Were you tracked down from the first season when it premiered in 2007? If you are one of those red bone fans, then you must know how iconic the show is and what it means in the entertainment industry.

And here, we also share the opinion. So just to remember the good times, here we see how the before and after of the protagonists of Mad men.

Don Draper – John Hamm

This listing opens with the mere grouper of the series, the iconic Don Draper played by good John Hamm. And it is that in reality, it is not necessary to go so far into the life of this gallant but intuitively sick publicist. I mean, not many characters on TV have the guts to steal the identity of a dead soldier to start a new life, right?

Be that as it may and despite his tortuous past, Draper manages to become one of the biggest names in advertising in the New York of the 1960s, which inevitably leads him to be an ambitious for power, although eventually finds redemption over time. Great character, from top to bottom.

What has John Hamm done after the series? It has appeared sporadically in television series, while in the cinema it has had more relevance thanks to films such as Baby Driver, The Report, Lucy in the Sky, No Sudden Move and soon, Top Gun: Maverick.

Peggy Olson – Elisabeth Moss

The plot of Mad men Peggy Olson has one of its strongest protagonists, without a doubt. And it is that the character played by Elisabeth Moss has a quite peculiar charm: she, with everything and that comes from an ultra-traditionalist family context, detaches herself from that part of her life to face the harsh reality… And much of it has to do with the close bond that unites her with Don Draper first as a secretary and then as a colleague.

And we cannot deny it: that transition, the professional suffering and everything that Olson goes through with such a professional improvement, not only makes her a great character; makes her a protagonist in which more than one will have been exemplified. All that remains is to thank Elisabeth Moss for her performance and a tremendous applause.

What has the actress done after the series? Without a doubt, the cast is one of the most active in films such as Her Smell, Us, Shirley, The Invisible Man and soon we will see her in The French Dispatch… He has also had some appearances in other series, but without a doubt his most outstanding work at the moment is The Handmaid’s Tale.

Roger Sterling – John Slattery

Talk about antiheroes in a series like Mad men It is not an easy thing, but if there must be one, Roger sterling may be the one. And at the same time, it is one of the most irreverent parts of the series. Compulsive drinker, vicious, carefree, disrespectful to one or another person, a man who grows old but still has a certain immaturity …

There are many readings for the character made by John slattery, but he adds a lot of spark to the show with all his impudence. For his part, after the series, the actor has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in various appearances as Tony Stark / Iron Man’s father and other tapes such as Chruchill, while on TV it has had its space in series such as Veep, Mrs. America, Modern Love, the controversial and unsuccessful Next and more.

Joan Holloway – Christina Hendricks

Surely more than one fell in love with the attractive Joan Holloway played by Christina Hendricks. It was something like the queen bee, a femme fatale office worker who knew how to show that leader personality. Of course, their relationship with Don Draper is to stand out, but we cannot deny that his enmity-friendship with Peggy and his affair with Roger they gave us some of the best moments of the series.

After the series, Christina Hendricks has done several performances for films such as Egg and American woman, in addition to series of good prestige such as Good girls. Of course, Joan Holloway has our heart forever.

Pete Campbell – Vincent Kartheiser

Pete campbell As a character, he might as well be the perfect Don Draper antagonist. And although it is one of those roles that gives the series flavor to hate it, we cannot deny that it is one of the most intriguing that the show showed us – if not the most. And let’s face it: no matter how much you don’t like it, without the character the series would not have worked the same.

After the series, Vincent Kartheiser raffled off appearing in films such as A Kind Of Murder, The Social Dilemma and American Hangman, while his television credits span Titans as one of the most important series he has done.









Betty Draper – January Jones

It sure happened to them that they felt a certain empathy with Betty draper. And it is that although perhaps he was not the most beloved character in the series, one could not help feeling ugly because of the constant therapy sessions he had to go to … And let alone everything that crossed his mind when it came to knowing Don’s infidelities.

After he divorced the main character, there was some relief and that even allowed new plot arcs to open in the series, such as his new marriage or the not easy relationship with his children. After the series, January Jones had a good run of appearances on the show Last man on earth and some very sporadic serial performances like The Politician.

Ken Cosgrove – Aaron Staton

Ken Cosgrove is the total antithesis of Pete Campbell and most of the character characters (though that doesn’t excuse him from having his bad times). He’s smart, dependable to a point, seems dedicated to his job, and at times, we see him avoiding being carried away by the toxic work environment. Who saw the end, they sure were satisfied with the fate of the character.

After finishing Mad Men, Aaron Staton has remained in the acting arena with roles in series and films such as Ray donovan , Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce , Narcos: Mexico , Unbelievable , Castle rock and The Right Stuff .

Harry Crane – Rich Sommer

Out of all the characters in Mad men Corrupted by purchasing power, perhaps Harry Crane was the one who caused us the most ‘cuteness’, so to speak. And is that how to forget the first seasons, where the young executive seems to have a marriage and a normally happy life … until he allows himself to be influenced more by the heavyweights of the advertising agency.

After the series, Rich Sommer went on to act in some series such as GLOW and In The Dark and kept some minor appearances on tapes like LBJ and Girlfriend’s Day.

Sally Draper – Kiernan Shipka

Of course, all the characters in Mad men They evolve at their own pace and depending on their circumstances, but perhaps none changed as much as Sally Draper. If we had to define the girl’s personality in one word, this would be curiosity. And it seems that growing up in an ostentatious but vicious environment, made her wake up or realize how turbulent life can be.

And of course, that role marked the career of the young woman Kiernan shipka. However, the young star has not done badly after his appearance in the series, especially after he took the lead for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

Bertram Cooper – Robert Morse

One of the most endearing characters? Definitely. First of all, without Bertram Cooper There would be no stage to talk about the legendary advertising agency and in the series, it is he who gives it that necessary -but strange- seasoning so that the younger characters have a kind of mentor. And yes, he knows how to do it his eccentric way, though that doesn’t stop him from being ruthless on power issues.

Sir Robert Morse has not been very active in acting after the series, but has had roles in such installments as American Crime Story, The Art of the Deal: The Movie.

Megan Draper – Jessica Paré

That Don Draper was a gallant and knew how to win over Megan Calvin, his secretary, who would eventually become his wife. In that sense, it must be said that perhaps she is the love of Don’s life because although he is inevitably a womanizer given his social status, only Megan knows how to appease him at times. Would we have liked to see it a few seasons earlier? Of course.