Cardi B can’t believe Penn Badgley knows her and that’s how he reacted on Twitter

Singer Cardi B She is one of the most influential female stars in the rap scene, not to mention that she forms one of the most powerful married couples in the record industry alongside her husband. Offset, and yet she continues to be surprised when other celebrities mention her name. The rapper was stunned to discover that actor Penn Badgley knows her and also admires the way she uses social media.

The interpreter has had a lot of time to reflect on these platforms while preparing his character in the series ‘You’ And even though I don’t personally use them too much, you’ve found that some celebrities like Cardi B they know how to use them to establish ‘authentic and meaningful relationships’ and publish relevant content, as he explained at the event’In Conversation with YOU‘.

Penn Badgley aka Joe Goldberg of # YOUSEASON3 is a Cardi B stan never forget 😌 pic.twitter.com/0BCIicPEdz





– bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) October 17, 2021

The reaction of the aforementioned after hearing those compliments has been priceless: ‘DIOOOOOOS MÍOOOOO. He knows who I am. My God! Let’s see, I’m like famous or something … ‘, he wrote in Twitter using capital letters, exclamations and lengthening the words to try to express their emotion. In case he had any doubts, he replied with a concise: ‘Yes’.

I- https://t.co/j6GRQkmP9r – Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) October 19, 2021

It is obvious that Cardi also saw the original series of ‘Gossip girl‘which made Penn a youth idol thanks to his character as’ the lonely boy’ at a wealthy student school on New York’s Upper East Side.