Saturday, October 23, 2021
HomeCelebrityCardi B can't believe Penn Badgley knows her and that's how he...
Celebrity

Cardi B can’t believe Penn Badgley knows her and that’s how he reacted on Twitter

By Sonia Gupta
0
65




Singer Cardi B She is one of the most influential female stars in the rap scene, not to mention that she forms one of the most powerful married couples in the record industry alongside her husband. Offset, and yet she continues to be surprised when other celebrities mention her name. The rapper was stunned to discover that actor Penn Badgley knows her and also admires the way she uses social media.

The interpreter has had a lot of time to reflect on these platforms while preparing his character in the series ‘You’ And even though I don’t personally use them too much, you’ve found that some celebrities like Cardi B they know how to use them to establish ‘authentic and meaningful relationships’ and publish relevant content, as he explained at the event’In Conversation with YOU‘.

The reaction of the aforementioned after hearing those compliments has been priceless: ‘DIOOOOOOS MÍOOOOO. He knows who I am. My God! Let’s see, I’m like famous or something … ‘, he wrote in Twitter using capital letters, exclamations and lengthening the words to try to express their emotion. In case he had any doubts, he replied with a concise: ‘Yes’.

It is obvious that Cardi also saw the original series of ‘Gossip girl‘which made Penn a youth idol thanks to his character as’ the lonely boy’ at a wealthy student school on New York’s Upper East Side.


Previous articleDwayne Johnson presents his surprising finished tattoo after four years of work
Next articleCongratulations! Cameron Diaz’s Best Romantic Comedies to Celebrate His Birthday
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv