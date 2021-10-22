Saturday, October 23, 2021
Cardi B and Penn Badgley star in the best moment of the day

By Sonia Gupta
    Do you think you are a big fan of ‘You’? Well, Cardi B beats you. The rapper has proven to be the biggest fan of the Netflix series, and she has had the best reaction after Penn Badgley (aka Joe) mentioned her at an event he attended this weekend. This unexpected friendship that we didn’t know we needed has made our day.

    We put you in situation. During an event promoting the third season of ‘You’, Penn has commented that he does not know how to use social networks very well, and has given Cardi B as an example as a person who does know how to deal with them. “For me it is a place full of nuances and, although many might judge it as antics, I feel that she has a very authentic relationship with it, and I think that is why people like it so much,” said the actor .

    This video did not take long to reach Cardi B, who has been amazed by all this. Seriously, your reaction is priceless. OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG KNOW ME! OMMMGGGG! I mean, I’m famous famous“He commented via Twitter. What a ‘momentazo’ fan has been marked.




    Well, but the thing does not end here, and it is that Penn Badgley has responded. The actor is literally speechless, as he has only written a brief ‘I’, implying that he does not even know what to say.

    What if Cardi B has answered him again? Of course. He has done it with a video in which a child appears saying: Is it you? Or is it me? No, that’s not me. “

    The funniest thing of all is that now Cardi B and Penn Badgley have each other as profile picture on Twitter. Yes really. 😂 Anyway, thank you so much, Internet.

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
