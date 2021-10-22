Cameron Díaz, Madonna and other couples that Álex Rodríguez had before JLo

Jennifer López and Álex Rodríguez formed one of the most popular couples in show business. Before being with JLo, the millionaire athlete was the boyfriend of other important Hollywood celebrities.

The break between Jennifer López and the former baseball player has been one of the most commented on on social networks and in all national and international media, especially because shortly after having chosen to separate their paths, it was known that JLo she was dating Ben Afleck. Here are some women who, in their time, made Álex Rodríguez fall in love.

Cynthia scurtis

In 2002, at a gym in Miami, the businessman also met Cynthia Scurtis. A short time later they married and had two daughters: Natasha and Ella. Six years after their union, in 2008 they divorced.

Madonna

According People, After Álex Rodríguez’s divorce with Cynthia Scurtis, rumors began about a possible love affair between him and the singer Madonna, a worldwide pop icon. She was reportedly married to Guy Ritchie at the time.

Kate hudson

In 2009 the romance between the American actress Kate Hudson and Álex Rodríguez was born. However, in December of that same year the relationship came to an end, supposedly because the athlete had not surpassed Madonna









Cameron Diaz

The renowned Hollywood actress was Alex’s partner in mid-2010. The blonde and the athlete managed to keep their relationship a secret until 2011, when they were captured quite affectionate in the Super Bowl. A short time later, their breakup was announced amicably, apparently due to their busy schedules. The actress is remembered for her participation in films such as Las Vegas Love Madness, Mad About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, among other.

Torrie wilson

Torrie Wilson was an American professional martial arts fighter, fitness competitor, and actress. With her, Álex Rodríguez had one of his longest-lasting relationships, since they were dating for more than three years. Apparently, the cause of his separation was due to his “excessive closeness” with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Demi moore

Apparently, the American actress and model was dating Álex Rodríguez as more than friends, however, they never confirmed that information. The rumors arose because they were seen very close at some dinners and meetings.

