BTS leaves Columbia to Universal Music Group in the US.

In a surprise move BTS is going out of your way with Columbia Records’ Sony Music Distribution and Orchard to partner with Universal Music Group, Variety confirmed. The news was first reported by Billboard; no official announcement was made.

The license agreement will be with the Geffen division of UMG, with distribution by INgrooves. BTS via HYBE (formerly Big Hit) had a monthly contract with The Orchard and only needed to notify Sony of their intention to change distributor. It is unclear if a letter was received from HYBE.

Although surprising, the change was preceded by the announcement last February of a strategic partnership between UMG and HYBE (formerly Big Hit Entertainment), including a joint venture record label, which in hindsight put the writing on the wall for this development. . UMG also distributes BTS in some other territories, including Japan.

The group signed with Sony for national distribution in 2018. But both HYBE’s Bang Si-hyuk and Scooter Braun, whose Ithaca Holdings was bought by HYBE last spring, are known to be close to UMG CEO Lucian Grainge.

Although the Billboard report cited an unsatisfactory business relationship between the group and Bang on the one hand and Columbia President and CEO Ron Perry on the other, the label played a significant role in the group’s groundbreaking hits “Dynamite” and ” Butter “. Perry is even a co-writer and co-producer on the latest track, along with a bevy of hitmakers including Alex Bilowitz, Stephen Kirk, Sebastian Garcia, Rob Grimaldi, and the group’s RM, as well as Jenna Andrews, who received vocal production credits on song by world breakthrough for the K-pop titans “Dynamite.”

The announcement of the agreement between UMG and HYBE said the two companies would work together to “increase opportunities for artists through innovation and technology, while expanding the global reach of K-pop music and culture around the world. ”. The partnership includes a newly created record label that will operate in Los Angeles and will work alongside teams from Big Hit America, Geffen Records and UMG to launch the project. It was also clearly a forerunner of the BTS business.









BTS’s latest single, “My Universe,” a collaboration with the group Coldplay, debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the sixth time that BTS topped the charts, six times since September 2020. “My Universe ”Was released on Coldplay’s label, Parlophone / Atlantic, part of the Warner Music Group.

While the group eventually canceled the often-delayed North American leg of their Map of the World tour, BTS is set to return to the world of stadium concerts, having recently put four shows on sale at LA SoFi Stadium, scheduled for the March 27th. November. December 28 and 1-2.