Britney Spears talks about the power of the color of a shirt and celebrates her defined abs | Big Bang

Britney Spears She has regained her freedom and is using it a lot on social networks where she is increasingly active and where she is showing her obsession with the physical. And this time we are not saying it because of the number of nudes that he has starred in lately, but we are talking about his appearance.

In one of his latest publications, he has shared a reflection on the power that the color of a t-shirt can have. “Ok… I bought this shirt 👚 online and now it’s my favorite shirt… it’s peach 🍑 !!!!! It’s a bit strange, but it makes me feel young … happy … and at peace !!!! Strange, I know … what the color of a shirt can do, but believe it or not, it is quite effective 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! ”, he wrote in networks.

And in case anyone has any doubts, he has wanted to clarify his story. “I mean … to make the story longer … This shirt made me realize how much weight i lost !!!!! I actually had to fine-tune some of these photos to make myself look bigger for a change … I think it’s fall 😂🍁 !!!! I don’t know why but I have a lot of videos and photos from the summer that I never used because I’m older … I know it sounds shallow as hell, but if i have the balls to show you videos of how great it was compared to now you will say damn too 😳🙊😂 !!!! ”, he added.









Defined abs

And the thing is not there because he has also shared a series of the most crazy choreographies and everything to celebrate something that also has to do with his physique. “Well … for the love of God I finally see some definition in my abs 😳 !!!! It’s good to finally see some results! ”, He assured next to the video.

And in case someone has not realized what the song is playing in the background, she has revealed it herself by telling an old anecdote. “Glycerine it was my favorite song in school high school … sounds like gasoline ⛽️ but you know Glycerine!!!! A little secret for you … @gwenstefani invited me to swim one day 👙 at his house and Gavin from Bush and I swam together … literally the coolest moment of my life 🤩😂🤣 !!!! ”, he confessed.

Of course, Britney never ceases to amaze us.