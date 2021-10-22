Britney Spears’ father was left without lawyers to represent them

Apparently the Spears family is very complicated, since with the suspension (until now) of Britney’s guardianship, another new problem has been added for the singer’s father.

The last we heard about the #FreeBritney case were the strong statements issued by the pop star’s aunt against her brother Jamie Spears, in which she accused him of being a “barbarian” and having her niece “caged”.

But now we learn through the Page Six site that a new controversy surrounds the family. Mr. Spears’s attorneys, Holland & Knight, decided to dismiss him as a client.

As they explained it was “out of concerns that the pop star’s lawyer would sue them after the guardianship is terminated.”

This after the representative of Britney Spears stated on numerous occasions that he will investigate and sue the father for the abuse of the last 13 years against the singer.









Page Six learned from an undercover source that Jamie’s lead attorney told her that “she will need a different litigant and that she and Holland & Knight weren’t interested in that role.”

But Mr. Spears quickly found a new attorney, Alex Weingarten, a partner in the litigation department at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

“We are proud of our work on behalf of Jamie Spears and we stand behind his actions and ours. We continue to have a good relationship and we are pleased to have been able to help him find a new lawyer, ”said the former representative.

When will Britney Spears be free?

On September 29 of this year, the singer’s father was removed from his daughter’s guardianship.

The Los Angeles Superior Court judge decided this, after hearing the arguments of the lawyers and determined that the environment in which Britney was was very toxic and the situation was untenable.

So John Zabel was appointed as the temporary holder of Britney’s $ 60 million estate.

Now, on November 12, Britney will have to go back to court for a new hearing.

