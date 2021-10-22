Boy injects himself with mercury to become “Wolverine”

The influence that superheroes and their stories can sow on the psyche of some fans is extraordinary; as is the case of a 15-year-old adolescent who injected himself with mercury not once, if not three times, to become “In a Marvel superhero in real life”.

The young man also encouraged spiders to bite him in order to be like the action icon. ‘Spiderman’, according to a medical report.

His case, drawn up by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, states that, fortunately, the boy was not poisoned after trying to equip himself with superpowers. Doctors say he used the substance from a thermometer, injecting it into his arm three times.

It is said that the boy was “inspired” by the character of Marvel “Mercury” from the comic book franchise X Men, and in the popular “Wolverine” (played on the big screen by Hugh jackman). The report quotes:

We report a case of a 15-year-old boy, inspired by a movie, who deliberately injected mercury subcutaneously into his forearm, which caused the formation of an ulcer that did not heal. Histopathology of the biopsy confirmed the diagnosis. Interestingly, he had a history of multiple spider bites to simulate “Spiderman.” Therefore, a surgical intervention was performed to treat the ulcer and reduce the levels of mercury in the blood and urine. However, the patient did not develop clinical signs of chronic poisoning, demonstrating that subcutaneous injection of mercury has a low risk of systemic toxicity and that histopathology plays an important role in diagnosis. Via National Center for Biotechnology Information.

Tests confirmed that he had elevated levels of mercury in his urine, although fortunately he had only managed to inject the metal under his skin, rather than into his veins, minimizing the damage that could have occurred if it had entered the bloodstream. The team carefully cut the lesions and, indeed, “The sectional section revealed hemorrhagic and necrotic areas with exudation of bright mercury droplets.”









After the removal of the dead tissue and the mercury, the boy was able to leave the hospital and did not continue to absorb mercury in his body. The team noted that the boy’s hospitalization was unusual, as most cases of deliberate mercury injection are part of suicide attempts.

Intentional subcutaneous injection of mercury by mentally healthy children is rare. Typically seen as part of a suicide attempt in severely depressed patients or by athletes to improve performance. Via National Center for Biotechnology Information.

The report’s authors claim that the teenager was watched for signs of mercury poisoning, but did not show any signs of poor mental health: “Surprisingly, he had no other psychiatric problems and had a normal IQ.”, it reads.