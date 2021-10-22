Bob cuts that will be the most requested in 2022 for their elegance. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The bob cuts They are here to stay, and with its different variants, there is a type that favors each woman, according to her tastes and needs. Next year, this will be the cut that will dominate the trends, and today we tell you which bob cuts will be the most requested during the 2022 in beauty salons, for its elegance.

The wonderful thing about this versatile cut is that it gives off many variants that adapt to each woman, be it a young woman, or an older woman, making them look spectacular, regardless of their age. In addition, bob cuts They are the most comfortable and accessible for everyone, and just as it can be worn straight, girls with curly hair also look great.

Different artists such as Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Ana de Armas, and others, have used it, so you cannot miss the opportunity to look like a true diva with a look worthy of the red carpet, which projects styling, beauty and elegance at the same time.

From now on, experts have uncovered the trends on haircuts that will completely dominate in 2022, and that will become the most requested styles to stylists everywhere. Although, this cut has never gone out of the trends, next year the variants that will be more fashionable are the following.

Jawline bob

This bob cut is characterized by defining the jaw line with very clean and perfect cuts, as if it were a helmet. It suits women with thick hair and a lot of volume, which you can also combine with dyes or light highlights.

French bob

Another of the bob cuts that will become the favorites in 2022 is the French bob, which this time will be worn a little higher than the jaw, with paraded ends and fringes, either paraded, curtain or straight. This cut is used quite naturally, so it is ideal for girls who are relaxed or who do not have a lot of time to spend on styling.

Sharp bob

Without a doubt, the Sharp bob is one of the variables of the most elegant bob cut, as it is characterized by looking perfectly symmetrical, with a line in the middle and a border on the chin or a little longer, well defined, that frames the face. , as used by Victoria Beckham when she was part of the Spice Girls. This cut looks best on dark hair and a totally straight hairstyle.

Mia Wallace bob

Uma Thurman’s iconic role in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction will be trending in 2022, thanks to her memorable black mane with bob cut, which became inspiration. It is a short, cropped cut above the shoulder, and tapered in the front, as well as short bangs.

Micro bob

The microbob is the smallest cut in terms of its length, as it must be aligned with the corner of the lips. It is generally used rounded. It can be used completely straight, or in its wavy or curly version, and it looks wonderful.