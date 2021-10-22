Blackstone acquires majority stake in Spanx

Blackstone has acquired a majority stake in the firm dedicated to women’s fashion Spanx valued at $ 1.2 billion being the first outsider to invest in this company, according to Miriam Gottfried in The Wall Street Journal.

The Spanx founder Sara Blakely, will maintain a significant stake in the company and will continue to oversee operations. It will become the executive president of the company when the deal is closed.

The firm was founded in 2000 with only $ 5,000. Blakely was inspired to create girdles made from comfortable hosiery material when she couldn’t find anything to hide her underwear underneath.

She cut the legs off a pair of control-top pantyhose and the idea for Spanx was born. The product was an immediate hit with women, becoming a well-known brand despite not advertising for the first 16 years of its existence.

The company has diversified its business and now works on other clothing lines such as sportswear.

Blakely said he wanted to join Blackstone to continue to expand that product line and further push the global markets.

“People have been asking me for 20 years when I will sell Spanx, and for 20 years I have said I will know,” Blakely said. “I operate a lot based on instinct.”









A negotiation between women

The business team with which the agreement was reached between both parties was made up exclusively of women led by the Managing Director Ann Chung. He too legal area and the people involved by JP Morgan. In addition, the company undertook to form a women’s board.

“Sara is an iconic founder and has created this brand that we consider a family brand,” said Chung, who oversees consumer offerings for Blackstone’s growing business. “Most women in America today have some Spanx in their closet.”

Chung further noted that Blackstone was drawn to the spanx digital dexterity (the company gets two-thirds of its sales through its website) and by the value of the technology it uses for its products. He noted that there was a great opportunity to expand the business by increasing marketing.

Blackstone supports women-led businesses

This is not the only case of investment by the firm towards businesses led by women, it invested in Bumble Inc., directed by Whitney wolfe herd, which went public earlier this year. He also endorsed the media company Hello Sunshine by Reese Witherspoon in a deal announced in August.

Blackstone yesterday closed the price higher at $ 128.69. Meanwhile, the Ei indicators are bullish.