Billie Eilish launches her own perfume brand

Singer Billie Eilish, who has become an icon in the music and fashion industry, by becoming the youngest solo artist to win a Grammy for Album of the Year, He surprised his fans by announcing that he is about to launch his perfume brand.

The 19-year-old, who began her musical career at age 13, made public on her social networks that the fragrance that will bear her name, ‘Eilish’, will be available in the market from November.

Yes OK, the singer of ‘Bad Guy’, Billie Eilish He had already revealed some clues of this project on his social networks previously, it was not until now that he posed for the first time with the product, with which he was allowed to see his sensuality.









Billie Eilish, who has struggled to be valued as an artist and not for her physique, and has had to work with herself to accept herself as she is, revealed that with fragrance she seeks to help women feel mentally sexy and don’t just focus on physical attraction.

“It is not supposed to be physically sexy, but mentally sexy”, said Billie eilish to promote its perfume that is shaped like a sculpture, of the favorite parts of a woman’s body, the neck, the clavicle and the back, in metallic bronze color.

It should be noted that the fragrance Billie eilish It is inspired by her favorite scent, which is made from essences such as vanilla, cocoa, musk, amber and hot spices, which result in a perfume with a sensual touch.